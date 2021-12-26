The Crawford County Agricultural Land Preservation Board will accept applications until March 31, 2022. Even if you have submitted an application previously, you must reapply to be considered. Preserved farms are bounded by agricultural conservation easements which permanently protect the property from non-agricultural development.
In order to be eligible for the program, a farm must be located in an Agricultural Security Area. It must be at least 50 acres in size, or 10 acres if it produces a unique crop. A minimum of 50 percent of the land must have a Soil Capability Class I-IV and be used as a part of a normal farming operation that generates an annual gross income of greater than $25,000 per year.
Applications are available online at crawfordconservation.com by clicking on the Farmland Preservation category.
• More information: Call (814) 763-5269.