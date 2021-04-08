A recent agreement will enhance the admission of Allegheny College students into any of five master’s degree programs at the Palumbo-Donahue School of Business at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.
The five programs are:
• Professional master of business administration (PMBA)
• MBA sustainable business practices (MBA-SBP)
• Master of science in supply chain management (MS-SCM)
• Master of science in management (MSM)
• Master of science in analytics and information management (MS-AIM)
The partnership agreement guarantees “preferred conditional admission” to eligible Allegheny College students with a 3.0 grade-point average (GPA) and a Graduate Management Admission Test/Graduate Record Examinations General Test (GMAT/GRE) waiver with a 3.25 GPA, college officials said in making the announcement. Students whose GMAT/GRE test scores are 500/305, respectively, also earn preferred conditional admission.
Students who complete courses identified in the agreement as part of their undergraduate degree should be able to complete the graduate degree in as few as three semesters at Duquesne.
“This new partnership with Duquesne will build on the interdisciplinary rigor, research emphasis and broad-minded approach to learning that an Allegheny education provides,” Allegheny President Hilary L. Link said, “by giving students the structure and professional foundation to advance in their careers, instilling in them the ability to adapt in a constantly evolving context, and inspiring their commitment to contribute as local and global citizens.”
In an increasingly complex and connected world, Allegheny College prepares business leaders who excel as professionals while understanding their responsibility to solve global problems affecting society at large. The teaching values of the Palumbo-Donahue School of Business and its foundation of preparing leaders for “a life dedicated to useful service” and “making a difference in their communities” are shared values with Allegheny.
“Allegheny College’s mission of preparing students for a life of meaningfulness aligns very well with our emphasis on ‘The Business of Difference Making.’ At the Palumbo-Donahue School of Business, we offer an attractive portfolio of graduate business programs that include built-in, impactful consulting projects with client firms. Moreover, we are an AACSB-accredited business school — the gold standard in business education and something that only 6 percent of business schools worldwide have earned. And because Allegheny College students are committed to excellence, they are a great fit for our School. They will do very well indeed in our graduate business programs and emerge as ethical business professionals who make a difference,” said Dr. Dean McFarlin, dean of the School of Business.
"We are delighted to be partnering with the prestigious and highly respected Palumbo-Donahue School of Business to create a pipeline for Allegheny College students to enter their MBA and other business-related master’s programs,” said Ron Cole, Allegheny provost and dean of the college. “This represents an amazing opportunity for interested majors in business or economics, and we expect this partnership will provide real added value to these important Allegheny programs."