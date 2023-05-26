State agencies are urging motorists to keep traffic safety top of mind when behind the wheel this holiday weekend and all summer long.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and Highway Safety Network are working with municipal police departments and other safety partners across the commonwealth to participate in the National “Click It or Ticket” enforcement mobilization running now through June 4.
“Seat belts save lives,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “If you know someone who doesn’t wear their seat belt, please ask them to consider changing their habit. Losing a loved one in a crash because they weren’t buckled can truly devastate a family. A seat belt is your best protection in a crash, but you have to ‘click it!’”
As part of the enforcement mobilization, state and local police agencies will be taking part in coordinated, high visibility enforcement tonight by utilizing roving patrols, traffic enforcement zones, and speed enforcement details on roadways with high rates of unbuckled crashes.
In 2022, there were 11,955 crashes in Pennsylvania where at least one occupant was not wearing a seat belt, resulting in 354 fatalities. It is estimated that 93 percent of unbelted occupants, or 301 people, who were killed in crashes while traveling in passenger vehicles, including cars, small trucks, vans and sport utility vehicles, could have survived if they had been buckled up.
During the four-day Memorial Day weekend in 2022, PSP troopers investigated 775 crashes that resulted in three fatalities and 191 injuries. State police also cited 1,080 individuals for not wearing seat belts and issued 233 tickets for not securing children in safety seats.
Pennsylvania law requires drivers, front-seat passengers and any occupant younger than 18 to buckle up when riding in a vehicle. Children under age 4 must be properly secured in an approved child safety seat. Children under 2 must ride in a rear-facing car seat until they outgrow the maximum weight and height limits designated by the seat manufacturer. Booster seats are required for children 4 to 8.
Troopers certified as child passenger safety technicians offer car seat fittings and inspections throughout Pennsylvania, helping to ensure that car seats are in good working condition, installed properly, and free from recalls.
The checks are free. A complete list of child passenger seat fitting stations is available at psp.pa.gov.
With summer travel kicking off this weekend, PennDOT reminds motorists to visit 511PA’s Historic Holiday Traffic page at 511pa.com to plan optimal travel times on major roadways across the state this Memorial Day. The holiday travel tool allows the public to see how traffic speeds on the Friday before and on Memorial Day in 2021 and 2022 compare to traffic conditions during a typical, non-holiday week. Users can choose their region and view an hour-by-hour, color-coded representation of traffic speeds to help determine the best times to travel during the holiday.
While PennDOT will remove lane restrictions and suspend construction projects wherever possible, the Historic Holiday Traffic page also allows the public to view interstate restrictions that will be in place during the holiday travel period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.