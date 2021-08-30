HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro says a settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three drug suppliers announced in July would bring more than $1 billion to Pennsylvania, including $232 million almost immediately.
Not everyone involved thinks that's a good enough deal.
The money would come from a $26 billion nationwide settlement with AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson, and Johnson & Johnson that would provide funding for states, counties and local governments to pay for addiction treatment and other steps to fight the opioid epidemic that claimed more than 5,000 lives last year, the second-worst year on record.
The agreement would resolve the claims of both states and local governments across the country. Officials in some of those counties are balking, arguing they can do better on their own. If local and county governments don't come on board, the state stands to get a smaller share of the settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the three other drug suppliers, according to the attorney general's office.
District attorneys in both Allegheny County and Philadelphia have criticized the proposed settlement and argue that they think they’ll be able to get larger payments from the drug companies by continuing to pursue their own legal actions.
No trial date has even been set for any of the cases filed by local and county governments in Pennsylvania.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner called the proposed settlement “a sellout of the communities they’ve regularly exploited for enormous profits.”
The settlement announced by Shapiro “doesn’t begin to come close to addressing the hundreds of millions of dollars of damage that has been done and thousands of Allegheny County Residents’ lives that have been destroyed,” Allegheny District Attorney Stephen Zappala said in a statement earlier this month when he announced that he’d asked the state Commonwealth Court to allow Allegheny County’s lawsuit to move forward despite Shapiro’s proposed deal.
State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Lycoming County, is an attorney and is chairman of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which extensively examined the opioid epidemic as it ravaged the state.
Yaw said he can understand why the state’s largest cities might feel like they could get more money by going after the drug companies themselves.
"There are a lot of other things that go on, that could affect this,” he said. “I can see how Philadelphia could feel like their case is probably pretty strong. I mean, it's got the largest population in the state. And they've got a horrendous problem. There's no question about it."
In addition to the counties and municipalities that have sued the drug companies on their own, every county and every municipality with more than 10,000 residents has the opportunity to sign on to get a share of the settlement. Local officials have until January to decide whether to participate in the settlement.
“No amount of money, no number of sanctions, will be able to right these wrongs. But this settlement puts in place controls that will go a long way to make sure that this never happens again, and the money that will come to Pennsylvania will help offer and expand life-saving treatment options across our commonwealth,” Shapiro said in announcing the agreement.
Officials in Shapiro’s office say there’s little reason to believe that local officials will be better off pursuing their own lawsuits.
In a similar lawsuit, Summit and Cuyahoga counties, which include Akron and Cleveland, settled for $260 million just before trial.
Based on Cuyahoga County’s population of about 1.26 million people, the county’s share of that settlement amounted to about $68 per person, according to information provided by Shapiro’s office.
If Pennsylvania gets its full $1 billion share of the settlement with Johnson & Johnson and the three suppliers, it would get about $78 per person in the state.
Michele Denk, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of County Drug and Alcohol Administrators, said the organization hasn’t taken a position on whether counties and local governments should or should not participate in the settlement.
But the funding could be a needed boost to expand efforts that have been demonstrated to work, she said.
“Our hope would be that the settlement would be a chance to look back at some of the successful projects that were started with one-time opioid funding, could be funded consistently across the state and that we could increase access to all services, including recovery supports and community prevention efforts with some of this funding,” Denk said.
She added that while state and local officials consider how to use the settlement funds, that attention needs to be paid to trying to prevent substance abuse rather than simply expand treatment.
Deb Beck, director of the Drug and Alcohol Service Providers Organizations of Pennsylvania, said the push to get the drug companies to help pay for drug treatment comes at a crucial time as treatment facilities are straining to find staff and the state’s drug epidemic continues to devastate families and destroy lives across the state.
“The problem we have right now is a different one, our capacity has been beaten up with a stick by the COVID problem and we're having hiring problems like crazy,” she said. “And you can't have more people than the staff- client ratios permit,” Beck said.
She added that there’s little reason to believe the drug epidemic is going to improve any time soon on its own.
“I think we're a generation or two away from cleaning up the mess,” she said.
She said that the drug company lawsuits aren’t the only funding pots that could be tapped to help address some of the challenges. The state and counties still have billions in unspent American Rescue Plan funds from the federal government.
That funding “could be used to stabilize these problems. And it's like everything else. We hope we're all going to breathe a sigh of relief as we come out the other side of the COVID thing,” she said.
John Finnerty reports from the Harrisburg Bureau for The Meadville Tribune and other Pennsylvania newspapers owned by CNHI. Email him at jfinnerty@cnhi.com and follow him on Twitter @cnhipa.