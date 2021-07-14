The rumble returns to downtown Meadville next month.
Thunder in the City, the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce's classic car and bike show, is set for Aug. 7 as a one-day event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a cancellation of the 2020 two-day edition.
Though condensed, the free-admission event is planned to be a full day of cars, bikes, music, food and vendors in and around Meadville's Diamond Park. Events will run from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
"We are extremely proud and thrilled to be able to continue the tradition of holding Thunder in the City as a free family friendly event in our downtown area for the community, thanks to our annual sponsors," Christa Lundy, the Chamber's executive director, said.
Downtown merchants are pleased to see the event returning after a one-year absence.
"That's awesome," said Jazlyn Parker, manager of Julian's Bar & Grill on Chestnut Street. "It brings lots of people downtown."
"It's good to see events downtown," said Mike Reed, co-owner of French Creek Coffee and Tea Co., also on Chestnut. "It's good to see things coming back."
Though not officially part of Thunder in the City, a couple of other events the night of Aug. 6 will kick off the weekend.
A car cruise in is slated from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lang Motors on Market Street while the Meadville Independent Business Alliance hosts its monthly First Friday event from 5 to 8.
Thunder in the City begins early on Aug. 7 with its annual classic car show kicking things off. Classic cars will surround Diamond Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is free and begins at 7 a.m. on South Main Street. There will be no preregistration.
Cruise-in music from the gazebo will fill the air and vendors and local food trucks will fill the interior of the park.
"Once again, the car show is one of my favorite aspects of the event and we really hope to fill the Diamond and beyond this year," Lundy said. "We are adding more trophies for the winners this year, thanks to our sponsors as well."
Other planned activities include an inflatable playground for children, a fundraiser sponsored by Second District Elementary PTO; Knockerball games; Shimmy Mob Belly Dance Troupe Sacred Circle presentation; and the Meadville Family YMCA's a farm-to-table tasting event for children.
The Northwest Pennsylvania chapter of the National Tooling and Machining Association will be back with its RoboBOTS robot demonstration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The battling robots are a favorite attraction for kids of all ages, Lundy said.
The motorcycle parade will roar into downtown Meadville at the conclusion of the classic car show. It will leave the Street Track ‘n Trail cycle dealership on Route 322 in Vernon Township at 3 p.m. The motorcycles will head into downtown Meadville via Smock Bridge and turn onto Linden Street and then South Main Street, arriving at Diamond Park and Chestnut Street.
Music will be in the gazebo in the afternoon and evening. Brett Alan Morgan is set to perform from 1 to 3 p.m., followed from 4 to 9:30 by local musicians Jared Cooney and Love Minus Zero, then capping the evening with Meadville's own "American Idol" finalist Justin Gray.
"There truly is something for everyone," Lundy said. "We hope that people support the local downtown restaurants and the couple of local food trucks that will be present for the day. There is so much happening most every weekend, we are looking forward to a fun day downtown and seeing the downtown be busy with visitors as well as locals enjoying some family fun."
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.
YOU CAN GO
Thunder in the City, hosted by the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce, is set for Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Meadville's Diamond Park.
Additional events still are being planned and will be listed on the Chamber’s website, meadvillechamber.com, and its Facebook page as they are confirmed.
Vendor spaces are available for the one-day event. Contact the Chamber for an application or download it at meadvillechamber.com/thunder-in-the-city. The deadline for vendor applications is July 23. Sponsorship opportunities, some which include vendor booth space, also are available.
• More information: Contact the Chamber at (814) 337-8030 or email Karen Staudt, its communications and finance coordinator, at kstaudt@meadvillechamber.com.