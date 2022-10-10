Although the price of food has risen dramatically and fewer people have been eating there, the Meadville Community Soup Kitchen is continuing its mission, which started 40 years ago in November.
Beverly Nutter, who has been director for 39 years, said she isn’t sure why the numbers of those attending has dropped, but she has some theories.
It might be because some people are getting more assistance from the government and don’t need the help. Or, it might be that some of the long-time attendees are now gone. Nutter also said it might be because the kitchen was closed for three months during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The low turnout had Nutter concerned at one point about whether the operation could continue. She said the number had dropped to about 18 at one point, but it is slowly increasing again, with the number of diners reaching the high 40s and low 50s.
The kitchen was started in November 1982 by the United Way of Crawford County, directed by the late Dwight Haas; and the Meadville Area Ministerial Association, headed at that time by the late Henry Zimmerman, who was pastor of Stone United Methodist Church.
Meals have been served five days a week, except for holidays, every week since it opened, with the exception being the forced closures because of the pandemic.
Nutter is proud to say there are no funds or food from government agencies — a decision made when the kitchen opened nearly 40 years ago. She said the annual budget is raised through donations and she orders products from local grocery stores. Some food donations are accepted, but Nutter said it has to meet various criteria for safety reasons.
The Soup Kitchen has participated in the Crawford Gives program and is enrolled for the Toyota Give Back Program, which occurs during November.
While called the Soup Kitchen, Nutter said the menu rarely has soup — except for chili — and on very cold days she will make cream of potato soup.
The menu varies but it is basic food, such as spaghetti, macaroni and cheese, or stew. The meals are designed to be healthy and nutritious. Nutter also explained she prefers the heavier meals that “stick with you.”
Nutter also is proud to say the lunches are open to anyone, “no questions asked.” There is no paperwork to complete — just show up and eat, she said — and there is no charge.
She recalled two specific incidents recently which reminded her of the importance of the effort to feed those in need.
One was a couple who said they eat at the Soup Kitchen so their kids have something to eat at home that night.
The other incident was a reminder of the importance of Soup Kitchen in other ways.
A woman asked Nutter if she would pray for the woman’s mother who was in critical condition at a hospital. Nutter recalled saying, “Of course” — and she prayed with the woman. A few days later the woman returned with a smile — and the news that her mother’s health had improved.
While the focus of the Soup Kitchen remains serving hot food, Nutter said the social aspect of the time spent there is very important too.
Although located in the basement of a church, Nutter said no one is forced to pray, although some do. She said two special meals are for for Thanksgiving and Christmas and the church pastor is invited and will offer a prayer then.
Nutter is the only paid employee for the program. Volunteers from about 24 groups work weekly to clean up after each meal.
The meals are served from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. And then volunteers clean up — and get ready for the next day.
Nutter is very appreciative of the volunteers, but said more are needed — especially younger retired ones.
She said volunteers and monetary donations are always welcome because, “You don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow.”
She emphasized she does not judge anyone who comes to eat because, “You don’t know what’s going on in their home.”
When attendance was low, Nutter wondered if “we could keep going.”
But since then attendance has picked up and she thinks Haas and Zimmerman would be proud to know the Soup Kitchen is still going after all these years.
She was surprised to hear some people still don’t know about the opportunity to have a social time, a hot lunch and that they “don’t have to cook.”
Her greatest joy even after 39 years serving as director is “knowing that we have helped them that week.”
Meals are served Monday through Friday in the basement of Stone United Methodist Church, 956 S. Main St. Guests are to use the entrance by the side door. The facility is is handicapped accessible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.