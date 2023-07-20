A medical marijuana processing facility and two dispensaries are closing in Pittsburgh and Erie, leaving at least 76 people out of work amid lawsuits and allegations of unpaid rent and financial turmoil.
Goodblend Pennsylvania LLC will close its sprawling medical cannabis grow facility in Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood in September, along with medical marijuana dispensaries in Friendship and Erie, according to Sam Schwartz, vice president of public affairs and corporate impact at Parallel, Goodblend’s corporate parent in Atlanta.
“In connection with a strategic review, we have made the decision to withdraw from the Pennsylvania market in order to serve patients in our other, more established markets, where so many patients and customers rely on us for their cannabis products,” he said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “As such, Parallel/Goodblend is working with regulators to establish and execute a closure plan over the next 60 days.”
Goodblend Pennsylvania LLC notified the state that it will end operations Sept. 15 at a 342,810-square-foot site on Beaver Avenue that houses a medical marijuana cultivation and processing facility, putting 76 people out of work. The closure is scheduled nine days after Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christine A. Ward is scheduled to hear arguments on a motion to set a trial date for Goodblend’s alleged failure to meet the terms of its lease.
Goodblend signed a 20-year lease for the Beaver Avenue site in May 2021. A three-count civil lawsuit filed in February by San Diego-based IIP-PA 8 LLC, the building owner and landlord, alleged that Goodblend defaulted on the lease in November 2022 and has accrued $5.8 million in unpaid rent and other fees, the complaint said.
The lawsuit also names SH Parent Inc., a Delaware incorporated company with the same address as Parallel in Atlanta, as a defendant. SH Parent Inc. is a “direct or indirect parent entity” of Goodblend Pennsylvania, which co-signed the lease as a guarantor, according to the lawsuit.
“SH Parent Inc. provided landlord with a guaranty of lease,” the document states. “Landlord would not have entered into the lease without tenant having received the guaranty executed by SH Parent as an inducement.”
The cannabis operation took up 124,000 square feet of the Beaver Avenue building, which also counts Highmark Inc. and Weisner Steel Products Inc. as tenants, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Fighting to dissolve
Delinquent rent is not the company’s only worry.
Goodblend Pennsylvania LLC is facing a second lawsuit in Common Pleas Court, which Atlanta-based Surterra Holdings Inc. filed Monday as an emergency petition to disband the company. Surterra, a division of Parallel, also named Medical Bloom Inc. of Naples, Florida, as a defendant.
Efforts to reach Medical Bloom, which has a minority ownership stake in Goodblend, according to the lawsuit, were unsuccessful.
“Goodblend is insolvent and does not have the funds required to make its lease payments, [to pay] other creditors or to continue its operations,” according to the lawsuit seeking liquidation of the company.
Surterra is asking the court to prevent Medical Bloom from interfering in the dissolution of Goodblend. Medical Bloom, which has a 25 percent ownership stake in Goodblend, has resisted efforts to liquidate the troubled Pennsylvania entity, the lawsuit alleges.
“Surterra, as the majority member of Goodblend, and Medical Bloom, as the minority member of Goodblend, cannot agree on how to conduct business moving forward or on the dissolution of Goodblend,” according to the lawsuit. “Surterra requested the consent of Medical Bloom to dissolve Goodblend, but to date, Medical Bloom has not granted its consent, despite the insolvency of Goodblend.”
State health department officials overseeing Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program were unavailable Tuesday to comment on the end of the company’s operations in the state.
Goodblend was licensed to operate six dispensaries in Pennsylvania and has operations in Florida, Massachusetts and Texas. According to its website, Parallel — a company founded in 2014 to grow, process, distribute and sell cannabinoids, including medical marijuana — has 50 retail outlets in the U.S. and four cultivation and manufacturing facilities.
Goodblend’s withdrawal from Pennsylvania comes as retail sales of legal pot have been soaring in the state which legalized medical marijuana in 2016: sales at dispensaries exploded 94 percent to $1.5 billion in 2022 from $765,000 in 2020, according to a new report by Pablo Zuanic, senior equity analyst and managing partner at Zuanic & Associates in New York.
The collapse of Goodblend’s Pennsylvania operations raises questions about a 10-year agreement that the company signed in 2020 with the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine for a research program to study therapeutic uses for medical marijuana.
The company agreed to provide the university with $3 million in initial unrestricted grants to evaluate uses for medical cannabis, with an initial focus on treating sickle cell disease.
Later research was to target other chronic medical conditions, including generalized anxiety disorders and chronic intractable pain.
“Pitt is taking a leadership role in conducting that research and we look forward to advancing the safety and efficacy of cannabis therapies via scientific rigor,” Pitt medical school dean Anatha Shekhar said at the time.
Pitt was among eight Pennsylvania research institutions chosen by the state Department of Health to research therapeutic uses for cannabis. Pitt officials were not available for comment on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.