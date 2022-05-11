JAMESTOWN — Pymatuning State Park is getting more camping space for 2022 as its Jamestown Campground reopens Thursday, according to Dan Bickel, the park’s superintendent.
“It’s opening a couple of weeks ahead of schedule,” he said of completion a multimillion-dollar revitalization project at the Jamestown Campground.
Reservations now are being accepted for the more than 300 spaces in the campground, Bickel said.
Last year, Jamestown Campground was shut down in two phases, closing completely by early August so work could start on a $3 million project to replace its six washhouse facilities and camp store.
The closure was a safety precaution due to large tri-axle dump trucks going in and out of the campground during the work which started late last summer.
But the closure during the 2021 camping season left the park with only Linesville Campground operating from early August through the end of October.
However, Bickel thinks campers using Jamestown Campground will like the change.
The six washhouses there were more than 50 years old and had cracked floors and bad roofs, Bickel said.
The unheated concrete block buildings, dating from 1969, were in such deteriorated shape that for the past few camping seasons, the original buildings had to have their foundations jacked up to replace deteriorated concrete blocks to try to keep the buildings functioning.
The six washhouses were torn down out and replaced with new precast-concrete buildings that have private unisex restroom facilities and are heated.
“It’s been a really good project,” Bickel said. “There are six restroom/shower buildings with a total of 27 showers and they’re handicapped-accessible. There’s now heat in the restrooms, which was a request from a lot of campers.”
Three of the washhouses — in the 200, 300 and 600 series site loops — have laundry facilities as well.
Also, the camp store was replaced and now is an air-conditioned building, he said.
In addition to the buildings, the Jamestown Campground has a new outdoor basketball court, courtesy of donations from Friends of Pymatuning State Park, Bickel said.
Chivers Construction Co. of Fairview was the general contractor for the Jamestown Campground revitalization with a low bid of $2,724,970, and Penn Ohio Electrical Co. of Masury, Ohio, was the electrical contractor with a low bid of $249,900.