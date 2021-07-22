VERNON TOWNSHIP — A Meadville-area foundry is getting new ownership later this year.
Advanced Cast Products, which has more than 220 employees at a plant in the Kerrtown section of Vernon Township, is being sold to Grede of Southfield, Michigan, by Neenah Enterprises Inc. of Neenah, Wisconsin.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The sale is expected to close by Sept. 30, according to the two privately-held firms.
Advanced Cast Products (ACP) makes ductile iron and austempered ductile iron castings.
Ductile iron is a durable, fatigue-resistant metal that has high strength which may be bent, twisted or formed without fracturing. Austempered ductile iron is processed by a special heat treatment, resulting in a material which may be used to cast complex shapes.
Advanced Cast Products has two molding lines and can do both vertical and horizontal molding of ductile and austempered ductile iron at its 229,000-square-foot facility. It also specializes in ductile iron and austempered ductile iron castings from 1 pound up to 60 pounds, according to Neenah Enterprises' website.
Neenah also is selling the heavy truck business of its Neenah Foundry to Grede.
"Neenah is transitioning out of the heavy truck market, and our products are a natural fit with Grede's light vehicle, truck, and industrial business portfolio," Tom Slabe, Neenah's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "We are confident our customers and ACP employees will be in very good hands with Grede."
The acquisition gives Grede increased capacity and capabilities, according to Cary Wood, Grede's chief executive officer.
"This transaction will allow Grede to further accelerate growth of our business in the commercial vehicle and industrial end markets," Wood said in a statement.
Grede will add the more-than-220 Advanced Cast Products employees in Meadville as well as all ACP operations.
Grede will transition the Neenah Foundry commercial vehicle book of business into Grede’s other existing plants in Brewton, Alabama; New Castle, Indiana; Reedsburg, Wisconsin; and St. Cloud, Minnesota, during the next 12 months.
"Importantly, the acquisition brings Grede significantly closer toward achieving our objective of creating a $1 billion plus enterprise serving industry-leading customers across the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial end markets," Wood said. "We look forward to welcoming the employees of Advanced Cast Products into the Grede family."
