Crawford County School for Adult Education recently held an open house and ribbon-cutting event at its new location with assistance from Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce.
The school can be found in Suite 1 at 272 Chestnut St., just up the street from its previous location.
Among the school’s offerings are academic tutoring in core subjects for those seeking a GED as well as for reading to children and English as a second language.
School for Adult Education has relaunched a variety of “soft skill” training programs, including the work readiness and personal enrichment workshops known as STRIVE: Students Working Toward Reliable and Valuable Employment.
According to its website at crawfordadulted.org, the school is “committed to creating an adult school that radically increases the engagement and well-being of students who will graduate able to succeed in life while pursuing community participation.” The newly relaunched program provides module-style courses, allowing adult students the ability to select their preferred skill sets of study.
The bank of educational module topics includes personal and career goals, communication skills, technology, work readiness, teamwork and leadership, personal finance and belonging in the workplace.
• More information: Call (814) 807-1500 or email ccadulted5@gmail.org.
