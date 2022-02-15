ERIE — Admitted killer Jack Turner of Cochranton has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to federal charges filed for robbing an Erie area gas station in August 2019.
Turner, 23, pleaded guilty this morning before U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter in Erie to committing a Hobbs Act robbery and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence. The Tribune was the only media outlet to attend the hearing, held via video conference.
A federal grand jury indicted Turner in November 2019 for robbing the Kwik Fill gas station, 3660 W. 38th St., at gunpoint on Aug. 11, 2019.
At the time of the Kwik Fill robbery, Turner was on the run from Pennsylvania State Police following a double homicide in Crawford County — a crime Turner also later admitted to committing.
Pennsylvania State Police were searching for Turner for fatally shooting his stepmother, Shannon Whitman, 49, and his half brother, Darrin Whitman, 10, on Aug. 10, 2019, at the Whitman home.
Turner appeared at today’s federal court hearing via video link from SCI Dallas, a state prison in eastern Pennsylvania where Turner is serving his sentence for the double homicide.
In September 2021, Turner was sentenced in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to a total of 45 to 90 years in prison after pleading guilty to third degree murder for gunning down both his stepmother and his half brother.
Turner is scheduled to be sentenced in June on the federal charges in the robbery case.
