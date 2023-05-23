The Crawford County Board of Elections has adjudicated write-in ballots from more than half the precincts in last Tuesday’s primary.
As of Monday afternoon, the board had adjudicated write-in ballots cast at 36 out of the county’s 68 precincts, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the elections board.
Adjudication is a review of a ballot to determine voter intent.
The board had completed adjudication through Rockdale Township, Soff noted.
As of Monday afternoon, more than 4,000 write-ins from precinct cast ballots had been reviewed, but there are more than 11,000 write-ins in total, Soff said.
It’s unknown when adjudication of all write-in votes will be completed, he added.
Once adjudication of precinct-cast ballots is finished, the board must adjudicate the mail-in and absentee ballots that were cast.
Public adjudication of the primary ballots resumes today from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the assembly room at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville.
