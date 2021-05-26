The Crawford County Board of Elections will continue adjudication of write-in ballots from last week's primary election today at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.
There are 21 out of 68 precincts in the county remaining to be adjudicated, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the board.
Adjudication is a review of a ballot to determine voter intent.
Meanwhile, the county's sworn-in official alternate tabulators completed a two-day public hand counting of more than 1,200 ballots on Tuesday.
Those more than 1,200 ballots were ones that could not be run through the county's high-speed electronic scanner, Soff said. Any decisions on voter intent related to any write-ins on the hand counted ballots were done by the election board.
The unofficial tally of votes is expected to be completed this week. Once that happens, official tabulation of results can begin, Soff said.