The Crawford County Board of Elections on Thursday continued adjudication of ballots with write-in votes from Tuesday’s primary election.
Adjudication is a review of a ballot to determine voter intent.
As of Thursday, adjudication of ballots cast in person at 29 of the county’s 68 precincts had been completed. Adjudication resumes today at the courthouse in Meadville. Adjudication will resume following the swearing in of official vote tabulators at 9 a.m.
Adjudication of write-in votes on mail-in and absentee ballots will commence following completion of the precinct cast ballots, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the elections board.
Once adjudication of all ballots is completed, official tabulation of votes is expected to begin next week.
