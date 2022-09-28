Hunters and outdoors enthusiasts heading into Pennsylvania’s state-owned woodlands this fall will find additional roads open in 18 of the 20 state forest districts, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced.
“DCNR will be opening more than 533 miles of state forest roads that are normally only for administrative use. They again will be available to hunters, hikers, foliage viewers, and others visiting state forestlands this fall,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.
With the added access to administrative roads, more than 3,250 miles of state forest roadways will be open during the statewide archery deer season, which opens Saturday and closes Nov. 18.
Many of these roads will continue to stay open through other hunting seasons, continuing into January 2023. Forest managers may close these roads at any time if weather conditions dictate, to prevent damage or deterioration to road surfaces or forest surroundings.
“Regardless of whether they seek deer, bear, turkey or small game, hunters in our state forests will find more than 90 percent of that land now is within one-half mile of an open road,” said State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger. “We encourage safe, responsible use of the additional roads as we share our forests this fall and winter.”
Top quality hunting is offered at many state parks — including those in the 12.5-county Pennsylvania Wilds region — where state forestland often surrounds them. Visit DCNR’s website for more information related to hunting opportunities on DCNR lands.
Primitive camping, where a motor vehicle is not used for storage or transportation during the camping experience, on state forestlands is also an option, giving hunters a backcountry camping or hunting experience.
When primitive camping at the same state forest site for more than one night, a camping permit is required. Camping permits, issued by the managing forest district, are also required when motorized camping on state forestlands and while camping at designated sites.
Many of these campsites are close to state parks and forestlands enrolled in the Pennsylvania. Game Commission’s Deer Management Assistance Program, permitting hunters to take one antlerless deer or more when properly licensed.
Hunters traveling to some north central areas of the state are reminded some hunting areas and travel routes may be impacted by Marcellus Shale-related activities.
Some state forest roads may be temporarily closed during drilling operations or other peak periods of heavy use to reduce potential safety hazards.
Some of the state forest administrative roads will only be opened for the second week of the traditional rifle season, because they cannot withstand the expected heavy traffic of the first week of that season.
Two- or three-month long openings will be in effect only where there is minimal threat of damage or deterioration to road surfaces or forest surroundings.
Following the last day of the regular firearms antlerless deer season on Dec. 10, many state forest roads that are open for year-round travel are opened for joint use by snowmobiles and licensed motor vehicles, including hunters and other recreational users.
After Dec. 10, forest maintenance staff groom many state forest roads to allow snowmobile travel when conditions permit, so exercise extreme caution, as you might encounter a groomer or snowmobiles on joint use state forest roads during this period.
• More information: Visit www.dcnr.pa.gov.
