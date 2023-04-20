By Melissa Porter
What does it mean to be independent?
Does it simply mean you are still living alone or living in your own home by yourself? Unfortunately, there is a great misconception about what independence is, and it sets many seniors and adult children up for challenges and even failures.
Throughout life, we ask for help from friends and family: Can you watch the kids today? Can I borrow a cup of sugar? Does anyone know a good plumber? ... and the list goes on. We ask these things to find a quick solution for a short period of time, or for our convenience, and we are capable of taking care of these things alone. But there comes a time when we need to evaluate the favors we are seeking, why are we asking for help, and how frequently? Are we beginning to rely on friends, family and neighbors in order to continue living alone safely and successfully?
As we age, it’s important to recognize these things … because often, as our ability to handle various things declines, we naturally ask others for help, but there is a point where it means we are only able to live alone because others are enabling us to do so.
Independence, as it relates to how we live, means either that we can take care of everything ourselves, or that we can seek out, pay for and manage hired help on our own to resolve our problems or meet our needs. Dictionary.com defines it this way: not influenced or controlled by others; thinking or acting for oneself: not depending on or contingent upon something or someone else for existence, operation, etc. Renowned speaker and author Stephen Covey states “Interdependency follows independence.”
Are you independent or interdependent?
For most people, staying in their homes and or living alone gives them a sense of feeling independent. But are they? It may be time to evaluate if we really are, and if not, what to do.
Here are some things to consider when reflecting on your level of independence. In the past year have you asked for help with:
• Home repairs, mowing the grass or shoveling snow?
• Taking out the garbage or getting to the mailbox?
• Driving to appointments, social outings or other errands?
• Grocery shopping, cooking or cleaning?
• Managing medications, getting up from a fall, or struggling with daily tasks?
• Or are you simply tired of dining by yourself and being alone each day? Do you long for the days when you could easily go do something fun?
If you answered yes to any of these questions, then it’s time to evaluate your situation and consider a different solution. After all, no matter how nice and willing your neighbors seem, or how loving your friends and family may be, do you really want to have to rely on them? It is possible to regain your independence. You can receive the help you need without relying on those around you. Consider these options:
• If your main challenge is needing help in your home and you wish to stay there as long as you can, then home and community-based services like meal delivery; housekeepers; companions for light chores, running errands, taking you out to do something fun; and wearable GPS emergency life aid devices with fall detection can be added.
• Is managing your home or health making you anxious? Are you lonely and need more socialization? Are you tired of cooking for one and eating by yourself? There are facilities that offer maintenance-free accommodations with transportation, shopping trips and onsite church services. You don’t have to cook and clean or worry about doing laundry. You no longer need to struggle with caring for your home or feel anxious about managing medications or medical appointments. In these communities, you can be as social as you like, and you can feel independent again.
Melissa Porter is vice president of sales and marketing at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community.
