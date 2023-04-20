Active for Life. That’s quite a statement and it leaves some room for interpretation. Does it mean that one must be active for the duration of their life, or does it mean one must be active for the sake of their life? I think the answer is yes, regardless of which question you ask.
The benefits of activity and exercise are many and they are widely advertised. Despite the ongoing efforts of the pharmaceutical industry to convince us otherwise, there is no magic pill that provides the overall benefits that simple activity does. Want to control your weight? Get active. Want to work on a chronic health problem like high blood pressure or diabetes? Get active. Want to feel better about yourself and have more energy? Get active. Want to sleep better? Get active.
You can read that same advice on any number of medical websites if you were to search how physical activity benefits your health. What those sites often leave out is how to start and where to start. I would encourage you to start with your why, instead of how and where. Why do you want to become “active for life”? Maybe it is that you want to show up for your class reunion looking fit and trim. Maybe it is for the sake of your life, and really, what better reason could there be? Finding your why is a personal journey and, if you genuinely want to commit to getting active, one well worth taking. Your why is what will keep you going on the days you just don’t feel like moving. I would like to take credit for that little gem of wisdom, but like most of my wisdom, I picked that up along the way from a friend and it has come in handy on more than one occasion.
Found your why? Now let’s tackle how. None of us start out being able to run a marathon, but like every journey, the key is the first step. If you have chronic health conditions, talk to your doctor at this point and make certain you get medical advice based on your own circumstances. Be honest with yourself and your goals. Then make a commitment. For me, that commitment was paying for a gym membership. If my money is committed, then I’m committed. If that doesn’t cut it for you, consider writing down your goal, breaking it down into a few smaller goals, asking a friend to help you with accountability, getting a step counter, or whatever makes that commitment more real for you. Now, look at your calendar. When can you make the time to exercise? The American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of exercise per week for adults. That’s 30 minutes five days a week. I think most of us could carve out 30 minutes in our day to improve our health. Consider it an investment in yourself.
Finally, we are at the where. Where should you start? Again, that depends on you. Do you enjoy the outdoors? Crawford County has plenty of options for outdoor walking, biking or kayaking. Prefer to have the temperature and elements controlled? There are also plenty of indoor options. Ask your active friends where they go, tag along, and see if you like it. This provides two benefits, the exercise and the time spent with a friend. If you are over 60, or the spouse of someone over 60, Active Aging centers in Crawford County have exercise equipment available for no cost and a variety of classes for a small fee.
So why take my advice? Because I don’t just preach, I practice. In recent years, faced with my own chronic health issues, I have educated myself and committed to a regular exercise schedule. I have learned that like most goals, your health goals come down to how hard you are willing to work. No one else can be active for your life but you.
Krista Geer is executive director of Active Aging Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.