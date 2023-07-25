Active Aging Inc., Crawford County’s Area Agency on Aging, will host a listening session on the Department of Aging’s development of the master plan for older adults.
The project is a 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians. The master plan will also reflect the needs and preferences of this population to live where they choose and access the supports they need to thrive and age in place.
The sessions will take place at:
• The Active Aging Center of Cambridge Springs, 156 Venango Ave., Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28.
• The Active Aging Center of Meadville, 1034 Park Ave., Aug. 29 at 1 and 5:30 p.m.
• The Active Aging Bair Family Center, 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
• Titusville Area Senior Center, 714 E. Main St., Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Stakeholders, older adults, their families, caregivers and community leaders are invited to hear an overview of the plan, its core principles, and why such a plan is needed for Pennsylvania. There will be opportunities for those in attendance to provide comments and input on the plan.
To attend the listening sessions, RSVP at (814) 336-1792 or (800) 753-8827.
Individuals who are unable to attend can still provide input on the plan. They can either email AgingPlan@pa.gov; provide feedback through an online form; or mail the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, c/o Master Plan, 555 Walnut St., 5th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101.
