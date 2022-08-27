A 27-year-old Meadville woman charged with shooting a man in the thigh after a verbal dispute at a West Mead Township apartment complex in early July will head to trial.
Autumn Wind Long waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Long can be heard repeatedly telling the 27-year-old man who was shot that she loves him and that she’s sorry in video footage from a doorbell camera system that was obtained by Pennsylvania State Police in investigating the incident.
When troopers arrived at Forest Green Estates at about 2:14 a.m. on July 1, they found Long kneeling next to a man covered in blood along with several other people who had rendered aid to the man. When a trooper asked if anyone had seen the shooter, Long responded, “Right here, I shot him,” according to the affidavit.
At one point in the video, according to police, Long can also be heard telling the bleeding man, “They are going to be here in five minutes and I am going to go to jail.”
The charges filed against Long described the man as having been shot in the upper left thigh, with both an entry and an exit wound evident.
Long faces a first degree felony charge of aggravated assault, a second degree felony charge of aggravated assault — causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and second degree misdemeanor charges of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Long remains free on $100,000 bond.
