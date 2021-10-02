Two weeks ago, I sat in a car watching a parade of motorcyclists coming off Smock Bridge and making their way to Diamond Park for the 33rd annual POW-MIA Day observance.
They rode quietly, some with huge American flags on the backs of their bikes, silently paying tribute to the prisoners of war and those missing in action whom they came to honor.
Near the head of the parade was Harold Beerbower of Vernon Township, who was a POW for 28 months in North Korea.
After the motorcade, I sat with him on a bench in Diamond Park waiting for the program to begin.
As a Tribune reporter, I had interviewed Beerbower several times — along with two other former POWs, Harold Andrews and Daisley Halsey. Both Andrews and Halsey have since died.
It's always interesting to talk with Beerbower because he is humble, yet proud of his service. He was 21 when he returned home on Sept. 10, 1953. He still remembers getting off the train in Meadville, glad to be back home.
He also remembers he was old enough buy a drink, but Andrews was not, so Beerbower had to buy him a drink.
Beerbower talked some about the hard times in camp and it reminded me just how young he and most service personnel were when they entered the military.
After our conversation ended and the program began, I thought about the purpose of POW-MIA Day — to not only remember those who didn't "come home," but to support and encourage government's efforts to have all the POWs/MIAs return home.
I thought about Chester Williams of Conneaut Lake, who died in a North Korean POW camp in 1950 and whose remains were returned several years ago. I was especially pleased at the time that some of my older friends remembered Chester as a fun-loving young man, not just a prisoner of war.
As the program continued, I realized once again how important it is to remember the sacrifices our military has made — and that some have not yet "come home."
Thirty-three years ago when the observance started, there were 80,000 names on the list.
I know the mission has removed some from the names from the POW/MIA list because a Tribune columnist lists the names of whose remains are returned each month. Most of them lately are World War II veterans from Pearl Harbor or Korean War veterans.
But I had no idea how successful the mission has been. So, I called Phil Davis, a Vietnam War veteran who has been on the forefront of the local mission.
The number shocked me — 8,664 families have received the remains of their loved ones. I realize that's "only" 10 percent of those on the list.
But, I think it's a great success — especially to those families who were able to have their loved one home.
Those involved in the mission should be proud of their part in ensuring those missing are remembered and are "more than just a name on a wall" as a Statler Brothers song says.
The vigil and motorcycle ride are held only once a year, but behind the scenes the work continues as they strive to not just remember, but to do all they can to ensure the success of the mission — to account for everyone who left home to serve his or her country.
I hope they know how inspiring they are to those who see their dedication of love and continued service to veterans and their families.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.