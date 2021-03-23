Rehabilitation of a Liberty Street bridge began Monday.
The bridge, located just north of North Street and adjacent to the Walgreen’s parking lot, is expected to remain closed for about one month, according to City Manager Andy Walker.
Due to the resulting street closure, Liberty Street immediately north of the intersection with North Street will not be accessible from North. Businesses and parking lots located north of the bridge will remain accessible via Randolph Street.
The restoration of structurally deficient components of the bridge will include repairs to deteriorated concrete, masonry joints, abutment stem walls, and base and footing stones, according to Walker. Debris and vegetation from within the channel will be removed and the roadway surface will be milled and repaved.
The $74,675 project is being performed by Thornbury Inc. of West Sunbury, low bidder on the project, based on designs by Porter Consulting Engineers, P.C., of Meadville.
Pedestrians and motorists are urged to avoid the construction area whenever possible and to use extreme caution when following the posted detour.