The somber news that the Academy Theatre was shutting its doors was announced 455 days ago.
Along with every other theater, performers packed up their character shoes, said goodbye to their castmates, and headed home; staff locked up the box office, not knowing when another ticket would be sold.
As potential reopening dates were continuously postponed, a world that needs arts and entertainment felt cold and dark. But that didn’t stop the Academy. The Academy Theatre quickly made the necessary changes to continue their mission of entertaining and serving the cultural and educational needs of our community through virtual classes and performances.
Well over a dozen Facebook Live concerts, classes in acting, singing and dancing, as well as feature-length performances filled the screens of audience members far and wide until the day came that the theatre could throw open their doors once more.
It won’t be long before you can find your seat on Chestnut Street. In honor of its return to in-person performances with live audiences slated for October, the theater presents “Academy Unmasked: The Virtual Finale,” premiering online at 7 p.m. Saturday.
This virtual hour will feature back-to-back Broadway hits like “Anything Goes,” from "Anything Goes"; “We Can Do It,” from "The Producers"; “Make Believe,” from "Showboat"; “Maybe This Time,” from "Cabaret"; “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” from "Jersey Boys"; “It’s Too Late,” from "Beautiful"; “Honey, Honey” from "Mamma Mia!," as well as other numbers from the upcoming season and many more.
The show will feature the Academy’s best, new and old, Oliver Smith, Aaron Brown, Carson Jones, Nathan Irwin, Abigail Wise, Royce Strider, Becky Stansfield, Melanie LaLone, Lee Scandinaro, Christopher Seeley, Julie Cepec, Tabitha Reagle, Anne Conti, Julia Kemp, Brenna Thummler, Gabrielle Bradshaw and more, with a special guest appearance by Amanda Post.
This is your last chance to enjoy an Academy Theatre opening night performance from the comfort of your own chair. The cost to gain viewing access is a minimum of $10 per viewer, and may be paid from now until Saturday to view the night of the premiere.
Viewing access may also be purchased after the concert premieres in the weeks following. To purchase viewing access, visit theacademytheatre.org.
• More information: Email jkemp@theacademytheatre.org.
Julia Kemp is artistic director at the Academy Theatre.