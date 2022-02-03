What does everyone need right now? Some laughs!
And that’s just what you can expect and more from the Academy Theatre in Meadville’s production of “Avenue Q,” a highly acclaimed adult parody of children’s shows like “Sesame Street.”
Instead of learning how to count, spell and be polite from Grover and Cookie Monster, “Avenue Q’s” Gary Coleman, Trekkie Monster and others teach you how to laugh at yourself and society when faced with the issues that life throws at you.
The production running weekends between Friday and Feb. 20 is directed by Ted Watts Jr. “Avenue Q” will help you let life roll off your back through hilarious antics, catchy musical numbers and a fantastic set design sure to have you rolling in the aisles with laughter.
“Avenue Q” is so genuinely relatable and it connects in a non-obvious yet completely sincere way. A satire of children’s programming (like “Sesame Street” and “The Muppets”), “Avenue Q” offers a very human story: a recent college graduate comes to New York City to pursue his dreams. He quickly realizes that achieving success is harder than he was led to believe, especially in a city known for chewing up and spitting out naïve early twenty-somethings. Through the troubles life throws at him (relationships, job hunting and paying rent) he maintains his desire to find his purpose and comes out of his first years in New York a stronger, better and more secure person … or puppet.
The not-exactly-family-friendly puppet musical includes such lesson-imparting numbers as “The Internet Is for Porn” and “Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist.” The production is a hilariously fun musical that asks what acceptance really means and delivers important lessons about racism, prejudice, getting along and what to do with a BA in English with no job prospects.
The Academy Theatre production stars Anne Conti, Samuel Gregory, Darrel Whitney, Megan Kappel, Alex Manalo, Ben Sheedy and a special guest artist!
Love to laugh? Purchase a comedy combo pass for $45, which includes a ticket to “Avenue Q” as well as a ticket to Tammy Pescatlli live at the Academy Theatre on March 5.
“Avenue Q” runs at Meadville’s historic Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St.
For more information on times and ticket sales, contact the Academy Theatre at (814) 337-8000 or visit www.theacademytheatre.org.
Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online free of any additional convenience fees. Tickets are $22 (general admission), $20 (senior citizens), or $16 (students) with an additional presale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts.
Julia G. Kemp is artistic director at the Academy Theatre.