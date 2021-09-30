You’d be “Crazy” and might possibly “Fall to Pieces” if you miss "Always ... Patsy Cline" at the Academy Theatre.
To many, she’s one of the greatest female country singers of all time. To her fans, she’s a beloved singer whose early death gave her the status of timeless music icon. But to one fan, she was a very dear friend.
"Always ... Patsy Cline" is based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961. The heartwarming musical play, complete with down-home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, will be on the Academy stage starting Friday and running through Oct. 17.
Patsy Cline is considered one of the most influential vocalists of the 20th century and was one of the first country music artists to successfully cross over into pop music. She had several major hits during her eight-year recording career, including two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country and Western charts before her untimely death resulting from an airplane crash in 1963, killing the young star at only 30 years old. And, as often happens, the tragedy made Cline even more famous in death than she was in life. But, she was fortunate enough to experience extraordinary fame and adoration in her brief life, as well as the loneliness that so often accompanies it, which is brought to life onstage in “Always ... Patsy Cline.”
“Always … Patsy Cline” explores Patsy’s life from 1957-1963 from the perspective of one of her fans, turned friend and pen-pal, Louise Seger. The story begins when Seger first hears Patsy’s voice on the Arthur Godfrey show, singing “Walkin’ After Midnight.” She had never heard a voice that impressed her so. Not long after, Cline performed in a Houston honky-tonk where Seger met her for the first time, and afterwards invited her back to her house for some bacon and eggs. It was that magical night that began a pen-pal friendship that lasted until the star's untimely death. Years later, Seger published a selection of the letters she received from Patsy, each of which was signed, “Love Always, Patsy Cline.”
The Academy Theatre adaptation features local favorites Madison Morgan as Patsy Cline and Brenda Costa as Louise Seger, and is directed by Julia Kemp. The Honky Tonk band is made up of Julie VonVolkenberg on piano, Bob Martin/Dave Pennsy on bass, Pete Gool on electric guitar, Donald Dombrowski on steel guitar, Ray Gante playing the fiddle, and Morgan Brace on percussion. The show includes many of Patsy’s unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walkin' After Midnight." Thee are 27 songs in all!
“Always … Patsy Cline,” written by Ted Swindley, runs Friday to Oct. 17 at the Academy, 275 Chestnut St. Tickets are $22 (general admission), $20 (senior citizens), or $16 (students) with an additional presale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts.
• More information: Contact the theatre at (814) 337-8000 or visit theacademytheatre.org. Box office hours are limited, so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online free of any additional convenience fees.
Julia Kemp is artistic director at The Academy Theatre.