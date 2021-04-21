The Academy Theatre will relight its Chestnut Street marquee and open its doors this fall.
Officials made the reopening announcement Tuesday, along with its lineup.
"When the COVID-19 pandemic first gripped us all last year, the world became undeniably different — shifts reflected in education, the arts, commerce, and in our collective understanding of socialization," Artistic Director Julia Kemp said. "The Academy quickly made the necessary changes to continue our mission of entertaining and serving the cultural and educational needs of our community through virtual classes and performances. Though our performance platform was unconventional to say the least — auditorium seats and live actors traded for couches and screens — the theatre continued to be a source of celebration and light. With guidance from the commonwealth’s leading public health officials, the historic Academy Theatre warmly invites you to its 2021-22 season 'On with the Show!'"
In October, the Academy plans to dust off its seats and bring up the curtain with "Always ... Patsy Cline," starring Brenda Evans and Amanda Post, and directed by Brenda and Larry Evans.
When "Always" opens, the Academy will have remained dark for 586 days, Kemp said. Over 105 performances have been lost.
"There is a clear light at the end of this tunnel, and it has glowed since the beginning due to all of the support we’ve had," she said. "Board members, corporate sponsors, members, donors, and a community that loves and values the arts have steadfastly supported the Academy, and carried us through to the end. Our strength is born from their loyalty, and we cannot wait to repay them with one of our best seasons yet!"
After the grand reopening, the new Irving Berlin musical "Holiday Inn," directed by long-time Erie Playhouse director Almi Clerkin, will be next on the schedule.
Kemp said the theater is securing plans for "Avenue Q," a Tony Award winner for best musical, along with the timeless classic "Peter Pan," and a revival of the Academy's smash hit, "Mamma Mia!" Also planned are "An Evening of Spirit Connections" and "Tammy Pescatelli Live!"
Tickets for performances will go on sale later this summer, Kemp said.