With 30 hours of gift giving left to go, the annual two-day Crawford Gives fundraising drive by Monday evening had amassed more than half the amount raised over the entire 2021 effort.
Just over $310,000 had been raised for the 158 participating nonprofits by 6 p.m.
“I am thrilled so far with the response. I think we are on track to surpass last year’s giving total,” said Christian Maher in a message to The Meadville Tribune. “I am seeing a ton of activity from organizations working to share the impact they have on our region.”
Maher is executive director of Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, the nonprofit that coordinates the event.
Last year, 135 organizations received a total of just over $538,000 via 3,248 gifts.
The early frontrunner in total donations for 2022 was the Academy Theatre, which had received $32,896.41 thanks to 54 gifts — nearly $19,000 ahead of the second-place nonprofit, South Lake Preserve, which hopes to create a public park next to Ice House Park at Conneaut Lake. Women’s Services Inc., which had received $13,104.42, was the leader in total individual gifts with 63.
While the Academy had put some distance between itself and the nearest competitors, there was still time for movement in the final standings: In the span of just 15 minutes, the constantly updating leaderboard at crawfordgives.org recorded 21 gifts that brought the overall donation total up $3,900.
The Academy, which appears first in the alphabetical list of nonprofits on the event webpage at crawfordgives.org, states in the description of its needs that funds raised through Crawford Gives will support operating expenses for a 2022-23 season that will feature five mainstage productions. “Since ticket sales cover less than half the cost of producing shows,” the Academy states, “we need the support of our community.”
Not all of the nonprofits were off to a strong start. Several, in fact, had not yet received any donations by 6 p.m.
For those who have not yet participated — or for those looking for a reason to return to the Crawford Gives website — these nonprofits included Blooming Valley Cemetery, which needs help with “new tree planting, dead tree removal and tree pruning, grass mowing, historic headstone repair, and driveway and parking area care”; Northwestern legal Services, which hopes to use the unrestricted funds raised through the campaign for “community outreach and education projects” throughout the northwest part of the state; and Timber Ridge Child Care Center in Conneautville, which hopes to raise $1,000 for a natural playground at a new facility it is in the process of renovating.
You can give
Credit card gifts to any of the 158 participating organizations can be made at crawfordgives.org. Checks can be sent by mail to Crawford Heritage Community Foundation, PO Box 933, Meadville PA 16335. Checks can also be dropped off at the Crawford Gives headquarters at 415 Chestnut St. during the event to guarantee that the donation is included in running totals kept for each organization.
