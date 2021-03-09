A 1993 loan from the City of Meadville to the Academy Theatre Foundation has been repaid.
Meadville City Council members last week unanimously approved a resolution acknowledging repayment of the $70,575 loan.
Payments had at one point gone delinquent before the loan was renegotiated in 2012, according to City Manager Andy Walker.
The Academy Theatre Foundation is the nonprofit organization that owns the historic theater. The property was conveyed to the foundation in 1990 by the city’s Redevelopment Authority, according to documentation included with the loan.
The funds were used for improvements to the theater, Walker said. The 2012 renegotiated agreement “has been followed and the obligation satisfied and paid in full,” he added.
Tribune attempts to reach members of the foundation’s board for comment on Monday were unsuccessful.