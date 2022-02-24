For the past month, the Academy Theatre was buzzing with the next generation of performers.
The historic downtown theater just wrapped up Winter Theatre Camp 2022. Instructors Anne Conti, Denise Robison, Autumn Vogel, Julia Kemp and Eden Dorta spent a month exploring the ins and outs of live theatre.
Nearly 40 students, ranging in ages from 6 to 13, got a chance to experience the process of putting together a theatrical production, complete with a live performance for their friends and families, organizers said.
Students learned musical selections from “Newsies!” and “42nd Street.” Rehearsals included lessons in voice and dance, with a special guest instructor, Academy Theatre music director Tim Solomon. Other special guest instructors included scenic designer Michael Marley and costume shoppe manager Renee McNally.
Students not only learned song and dance, but also acting and improvisational skills. Acting classes took place each day, where students had to become visionaries and think on their feet, in order to build confidence, creativity and learn to trust their instincts.
Campers explored warm-ups, ensemble building and focus exercises that taught them to center themselves, listen, and respond honestly, which is essential in the art of acting. This year also focused on improvisation, teaching students to think on their feet, create their own content, and always say “yes” while creating and working with others on stage.
On Feb. 19 students performed in a showcase that gave their friends and family a taste of the vocal, dancing and acting skills they had strengthened throughout the month.
If you or your child is interested in receiving updates regarding educational opportunities at the Academy Theatre, call at (814) 337-8000; visit the theater at 275 Chestnut St.; or email Julia Kemp, artistic director, at jkemp@theacademytheatre.org.