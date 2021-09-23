The Academy Theatre finally opens its doors after a year and a half by bringing a country music icon to life!
Like the taste of country biscuits slathered with butter and gravy, Patsy Cline’s voice and songs are a taste of the delectable music “Always … Patsy Cline,” opening Oct. 1 at the historic downtown theater.
Inspired by the life and career of legendary country singer Patsy Cline, who died at age 30 in a plane crash in 1963, the musical delivers spirited performances, timeless songs, hilarious narration and an overall good old fashioned time.
Adapted from a script by Ted Swindley, “Always … Patsy Cline,” focuses on Cline’s real-life relationship with Louise Seger, a Houston fan who became her pen pal and dear friend in 1961 after meeting in a Texas honky-tonk.
Stepping into the iconic fringe and cowgirl boots, Madison Morgan (Ariel in "The Little Mermaid," and Gypsy in "Gypsy") gives a captivating and uncanny Patsy Cline performance, singing 27 of Cline’s smash hits such as "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Walkin’ After Midnight" and Sweet Dreams." Narrating the show is the charming and rib-tickling Brenda Costa (M’Lynn in "Steal Magnolias" and Mazeppa in "Gypsy") as Louise Seger. Also included in this feel-good good show is a live honky tonk band, including Julie VonVolkenberg on piano, Pete Gool on guitar, Dave Pennsy on bass, Donald Dombrowski on steel guitar, Ray Gante on fiddle, and Morgan Brace on drums.
“Always … Patsy Cline,” runs Oct. 1-17 at Meadville’s Academy Theatre, 275 Chestnut St.
For information on times and ticket sales, call (814) 337-8000 or visit www.theacademytheatre.org.
Box office hours are limited, so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online. Tickets are $22 (general admission), $20 (senior citizens), or $16 (students) with an additional pre-sale discount for all tickets purchased at least one hour before the show starts.
Julia G. Kemp is artistic director at The Academy Theatre.