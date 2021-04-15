Maybe familiar, maybe peculiar, but definitely for everyone — a comedy tonight.
In the theatre, tragedy and comedy are complementary forms. But, after the year everyone has had, we’ve decided to ix-nay the agedy-tray, and put together an hour of only fun and laughs! So leave your weighty affairs — a pandemic year and all its strain — and join the Academy Theatre for an hour of Broadway’s most comedic numbers.
Filmed on stage over the last month, “Comedy Tonight: Broadway’s Funniest Showstoppers” premieres virtually at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Some of the Academy’s most talented performers will fill your screen performing songs such as “You and Me, But Mostly Me,” “Popular,” “My New Philosophy,” “Stepsister’s Lament,” “Dance: 10, Looks: 3,” “You Gotta Get a Gimmick,” “Class,” “I’m Not That Smart,” “Master of the House,” “Cain’t Say No,” “When You Got It, Flaunt It,” “Comedy Tonight,” “Make ‘Em Laugh” and more.
It features Academy favorites new and old, Bret Sloan, Oliver Smith, Duncan Prather, Terri Gilmore, Jen Boyle, Livia Van Cise, Susan Anton, Brenda Costa, Linda Kemp, Madison Morgan, Julia Kemp, Eric Ziegler, Christopher Seeley, Eden Dorta, Abigail Lunger, Lee Scandinaro and Kaleel Van Voorhees, with a special guest appearance by Meadville’s own Tammy Pescatelli.
While COVID-19 continues to affect the community, the Academy will continue to provide safe and quality virtual entertainment.
It’s OK to laugh right now! A healthy dose of fun and humor is precisely what we all need right now. So tune in for “Comedy Tonight: Broadway’s Funniest Showstoppers." It’s what the doctor ordered.
The cost to gain viewing access is a minimum of $10 per viewer, and may be paid from now until Saturday to view the night of the premiere. Viewing access may also be purchased after the concert premieres in the weeks following. To purchase viewing access, visit theacademytheatre.org.
Julia Kemp is artistic director at The Academy Theatre. Email her at jkemp@theacademytheatre.org with any questions.