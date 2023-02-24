HARRISBURG — Two bills seeking to extend legal recourse to long-ago victims of childhood sexual abuse are lined up for final approval today in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
The apparent penultimate day for the special legislative session to address the topic was anything but ho-hum.
Thursday’s floor action saw House Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, apologize for the introduction of the measures with Rep. Jim Gregory, R-Blair/Huntingdon, listed as a sponsor but without his approval.
Majority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, and Minority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, accused each other of stalling action to address potential claims of sexual harassment within the lower chamber.
And, multiple amendments to either bill — a proposed constitutional amendment and a traditional statute, both with the same goal — were either withdrawn by their Republican authors, ruled as out-of-order by the speaker, or voted down on the floor.
Democrats have the votes to advance both bills out of the House and into the Senate. Support for the amendment proposal is widespread across both parties. It’s less so the case for the statute, of which a past version got stuck in the Senate and could meet the same fate.
As for the constitutional amendment, which would need final approval by voters at an election, the Senate advanced such a measure but made it part of a package that includes proposals to enact universal voter ID and empower the Legislature in overriding state agency regulations.
The stage is now set for a stalemate over the matter in both chambers. Senate Republicans, who are in the majority, view their work as being finished. Democrats in the House, themselves with their own respective majority, have no appetite for the omnibus package and believe a standalone version is the just one.
Let this serve as a reminder that the House’s regular session, one where all legislation is eligible for consideration, hasn’t yet begun. That’s scheduled to start Monday. Like the special session, the regular session will require rules of operation, a major sticking point in the stormy 2023-24 session.
‘Rozzi rules’
Off the floor Thursday, Rozzi announced he’d be introducing self-titled “Rozzi Rules” he says will bring a level of fairness to the House floor.
Changes he’ll propose include updating how bills find their way to a floor vote so they’re not held up by opponents in committee or by the speaker; narrowing the majority/minority split on committees; enhancing protection against sexual harassment and discrimination; and preventing multiple constitutional amendments from being packaged in a single House bill and also preventing any from being put on spring primary ballots when turnout is lower compared to fall general elections.
Floor action
Returning focus back to Thursday’s session day, the measures considered look to open a two-year window for victims to file civil suits against alleged perpetrators and enablers. The window would be open to those whose cases would otherwise be time-barred due to the statute of limitations.
Sovereign and governmental immunity as well as statutory caps on damages would be lifted for past incidents but also, under the statutory proposal, to future cases of sexual abuse.
Rep. Eric Nelson, R-Westmoreland, raised concerns that lifting immunity could prove overly burdensome to public schools and governments as a whole. He cited a study by Susquehanna Valley Center for Public Policy that estimates claims could number from 10,000 to 17,000 and pay out anywhere from $5 billion to $32.5 billion.
Nelson offered an amendment to prevent immunity from being lifted beyond the two-year window; however, a vote with solid support from both parties handily turned that down.
Ethics proposal
Rep. Kate Klunk, R-York, sought to adopt a resolution amending the special session rules — rules that were made non-amendable on Tuesday — to establish an ethical code of conduct and Committee on Ethics.
The ethics code and committee construct is one previously incorporated in regular session rules. Calls surged from Republicans demanding that Democrats help install the code and committee and address sexual harassment claims made by a lobbyist against a sitting member of the House. However, Democrats framed the calls as disingenuous and untimely given that the special session is on pace to end today.
On this, McClinton and Cutler sparred. Both said past attempts to enhance internal protections for accusers and prevent such harassment in the House went nowhere because of inaction by their opposing parties.
“Now when we’re here for a special session, when we were given a mandate by the last governor to handle this business for other victims, suddenly everyone in the minority caucus is interested in handling sexual harassment. Well, I (hope) that interest will be carried over into regular session,” McClinton said, adding that there’s been no movement on protecting against discrimination within the House either.
“The reality is that it’s not the time to do that. There’s lots of other victims who spent years coming to the capitol asking for the justice we’re meting out this week,” McClinton said.
Cutler said a resolution on the matter offered by Republicans had just one Democrat support it. He said reaching out to Democrats has been fruitless on this and other issues, like operating rules, often resulting in no communication.
“We sent proposals like this and we never once heard back,” Cutler said. “That is unacceptable. So, count me in. I’m glad we’re finally having this discussion because I wanted to have it some time ago.”
Former allies
And, on the issue of sponsorship of the bills, Rozzi called it a miscommunication to include Gregory as a sponsor on both bills. The two had been politically allied on the abuse issue, both having been victims themselves. They’ve since had a falling out around the maneuvering that saw Rozzi elected as speaker.
Gregory’s name was removed from the statute proposal led by Rozzi. However, during an afternoon recess, he said he was fine with keeping his name as the prime sponsor on the amendment proposal.
It’s the same proposal Gregory put forward during the last regular session, and he said he supports the constitutional pathway and never agreed to join the statutory proposal. He also said operating reforms must be had to prevent the introduction of bills without confirming the sponsorships.
