The Crawford County Board of Elections has started to mail absentee and mail-in ballots for the May 18 primary election.
More than 3,600 applications have been received so far, according to Christopher Soff, chairman of the board.
Absentee and mail-in ballot applications are available at the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, Pa. 16335. They also are available by visiting crawfordcountypa.net and clicking on "elections and voting" or searching for "voting."
Applications must be received by 5 p.m. May 11 at the office.
Registered Democrats and Republicans will have the opportunity to choose their respective party’s nominations for various offices plus respond to four ballot questions. All other registered voters will have the opportunity to respond to the four ballot questions only, Soff said.
Ballots should be returned as soon as possible and must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
A ballot returned in person to the Election and Voter Services Office only may be done by the voter. Ballots may be returned during normal courthouse hours of Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
A ballot may be returned mailed via the U.S Postal Service, Soff said. However, voters should be aware that the additional required ballot page containing the four questions may cause the weight of the envelope to exceed 1 ounce, meaning additional postage may be required.