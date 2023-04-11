Registered Democrats and Republicans in Crawford County who have requested either an absentee or a mail-in ballot for the May 16 primary should start receiving them later this week.
The Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office mailed out more 105 absentee ballots from those who requested them. There have been 3,390 requests so far for mail-in ballots from Democratic and Republican voters in the county. Those ballots are expected to go out today, according to Christopher Soff, a county commissioner who also serves as chairman of the Crawford County Board of Elections.
The office only mails absentee or mail-in ballots to individuals who have filed an application for them.
May 1 is the last day to register to vote or make changes to current voter registration.
May 9 is the last last day to apply for an absentee or mail-in ballot for the primary election.
Mail-in and absentee ballots for the May 16 primary contain only one page that has the ballot printed on both sides.
Voters using a mail-in or absentee ballot should read all instructions carefully first, then cast their votes before signing and dating the ballot where appropriate, according to Soff.
Registered voters are casting ballots for judges for the Pennsylvania Supreme, Superior and Commonwealth courts, plus countywide offices of commissioner, coroner, auditor, district attorney, register and recorder, prothonotary and sheriff.
Voters also will choose members of their local school board as well local councils or boards of supervisors and other offices.
Sample Democratic and Republican ballots for each of the county’s 68 precincts are available on the elections and voting page of the county’s website. Go to crawfordcountypa.net/VoterServices and click on the “Sample Ballots” link.
