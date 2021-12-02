The Crawford County Chapter of Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education (ABATE) of Pennsylvania announced its annual Toyz-4-Kidz distribution will take place for Christmas 2021.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, this is the second year the group was unable to hold a dinner for children and their families. However, the Downtown Mall in Meadville is permitting the group to hold a drive-thru distribution again.
ABATE is limited to 200 children ages 12 and under who must be registered by parents or guardians by Friday. Families can register by calling (412) 427-3101 before 8 p.m.
Distribution will be held Dec. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m. That will be the only distribution date, so anyone who registers should ensure they are available at that time.
Registrations cannot be accepted by Facebook or email.
ABATE is an organization which aims to educate the public on motorcycle safety.
• More information: Visit facebook.com/ABATE-of-PA_Crawford-County-Chapter-110077012366545 or email crawford.co.a.b.a.t.e.pr.officer@gmail.com.