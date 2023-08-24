VERNON TOWNSHIP — AAA East Central Meadville and Meadville Police Department will hold a free license plate inspection event Friday for drivers whose Pennsylvania license plate is peeling, discolored or otherwise difficult to read.
If the plate is blistered, peeling, damaged, discolored or has lost reflectivity, it may be eligible to be replaced free from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, according to Sgt. Vincent Trenga of the city police.
The free inspection event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at AAA East Central’s office in the Park Avenue Plaza in Vernon Township. No appointment is necessary.
