AAA East Central is partnering with the Meadville Police Department to host an event to replace peeling license plates on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the AAA branch office in the Park Avenue Plaza.
In Pennsylvania, vehicle owners can request replacement registration plates when an authorized representative of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) or law enforcement determines that a plate is illegible. According to PennDOT, a registration plate is deemed illegible when one or more characters cannot be recognized from 50 feet, or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity. At AAA’s license plate event, officers will examine license plates and, if necessary, attendees can place orders for new ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.