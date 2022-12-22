Things have been going smoothly for Jeannie Acker, a maintenance staff member at Meadville Area Recreation Complex for more than 30 years.
Driving the ice resurfacing machine is one of Acker’s main duties at the facility and the not-so-secret key to good ice, she said, is “the smoother the better.”
But while that much is clear, achieving the level of sheen skaters are used to is an art that takes time to master.
“I can teach you how to drive it in 10 minutes, but it takes a long time to learn how to make good ice,” Acker said in an interview last week. “You don’t want too much water, you don’t want too little. It depends on who’s going out there — they want their ice a certain way. Everybody’s got their preferences.”
As for the 70-year-old Acker, she likes to see her ice from a slight distance and an elevated vantage point: from the driver’s seat of an ice resurfacing machine, for instance, or from section 113 — a few rows back at center ice inside PPG Paints Arena.
That’s where Acker, her husband, George, and their friends Aaron and Shannon Rekich recently enjoyed an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Dallas Stars — although saying they enjoyed it is perhaps smoothing over the high points of the experience.
It was the first time in many years that she had been to an NHL game, and the seats were the best she could recall having. The game was the culmination of a day of activities that included a behind-the-scenes tour of the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, the Penguins’ practice facility in Cranberry, a trip to the Penguins gift shop and dinner. Even better, the game was decided by a goal from Evgeni Malkin — Acker’s favorite player — with just 34 seconds left, giving the Pens a 2-1 victory.
“It was a good finish to the game,” Acker said. “You don’t get to do that all the time.”
The special occasion came largely thanks to Rocky Saganiuk. The former player with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Penguins, who racked up 118 points in 230 games in the late 1970s and early ’80s, today leads the Little Penguin Learn to Play program. Rekich helped bring the program to the MARC after he was hired in 2018. During periodic trips to Meadville in the ensuing years, a bond formed between Saganiuk and Acker, Rekech said, as they shared stories of their decades-long careers on the ice.
“This friendship bloomed where Rocky started asking more questions about her past as an employee of the MARC and ‘Zamboni’ driver,” Rekich said, referring to the best-known brand of ice resurfacing machine. “Well, five years later and many visits from Rocky, he reached out to celebrate Jeannie’s hard work and dedication to hockey by honoring her with tickets to the game.”
Saganiuk described Acker as “a gift to the hockey community.”
“She’s just precious,” he continued. “She’s a great lady and anybody that can devote as much time as she has to being a ‘rink rat’ — God bless her. It’s not too often you find somebody that’s been driving a Zamboni for 30-plus years already.”
The region Saganiuk travels for the Little Penguins program covers 27 rinks and stretches from West Virginia in the south, Youngstown, Ohio, to the west and Altoona and Erie in the east and North, respectively.
“She is by far the matriarch of the Zamboni drivers in all the area that I know of,” he said.
Having started in 1989, Acker is believed to be the longest-tenured female ice-resurfacer driver in western Pennsylvania.
It’s an accomplishment Acker took with a grain of salt.
“I don’t have any official stats on that,” she said, laughing. “I’ll have to take their word for it.”
But there’s no denying she has driven many miles on the surface of the MARC’s George S. DeArment Ice Arena rink, 15 minutes at a time. That’s how long the resurfacer drivers — the MARC has an Olympia model, not the better-known Zamboni brand — have to make a series of overlapping ovals that erase the grooves, scratches and divots that accumulate from skater usage.
She has worked too many Meadville Bulldogs games to count, she said, and typically resurfaces the ice before the game, after the second period and after the end of the game.
“The hockey community is a good group,” she said. “I love hockey — I learned to love the game way back.”
As a member of the MARC’s maintenance staff, there’s much more to Acker’s job than just smooth ice. But for decades, she said, she worked nights and weekends, and that meant regular spins around the rink on the resurfacer.
“I’m not working nights and weekends anymore,” she said, “but I still work full-time.”
There is one thing she doesn’t do, however.
The woman in charge of making sure the ice is perfectly smooth for skaters doesn’t skate.
“I can’t skate on the ice,” she said with a laugh, “but I’ll drive on it.”
