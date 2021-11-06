By Keith Gushard
Meadville Tribune
The adjudication, or review, of ballots cast in Tuesday's election continued Friday by the Crawford County Board of Election, though there were no changes in unofficial vote totals among Meadville elections.
The Crawford County Board of Elections completed review of ballots with write-ins from nine additional precincts on Friday, bringing the total so far to 18 of 68 precincts — or just about 26.5 percent.
The Board of Elections has completed through Hayfield Township. The board adjudicates the ballots in the precinct list order posted on the "Sample Ballots" page of the Elections and Voting link on the county's website.
The board must review ballots with write-ins cast at all 68 precinct polling stations on Election Day before it then does the same with mail-in and absentee ballots from those 68 precincts.
"There's still a long way to go," Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff, who chairs the Board of Elections, said. "There are over 9,300 write-ins (in total) that we have to adjudicate — that's just ballots put in through the central scanner. It does not include hand-counted ballots, does not include provisionals, and does not include those with errant marks (that can't be scanned)."
"It's not different names, but 9,300 offices," Soff continued. "We have to look at every one of them."
The public needs to know a large amount of write-in votes slows down the tallying process, Soff said. Soff said he wasn't suggesting there shouldn't be write-ins, but if candidates take time to get on the ballot, the process moves quickly.
"This is what happens when people don't take time to get on the ballot and rely on a write-in campaign," he said. "But you can't have it both ways. It (tallying write-ins) slows down the process of getting results (completed). There's no way to speed up the process. We have to be thorough and look at every one — that's state law."
Adjudication of ballots by the Board of Elections resumes Monday at 9 a.m. in the Assembly Room at the Crawford County Courthouse in Meadville.
In the closely watched race for Meadville mayor, Jaime Kinder leads with an unofficial total of 1,327 votes. Another 1,221 votes have been cast for write-in candidates. In late July, Marcy Kantz launched a write-in campaign to challenge Kinder.
The unofficial tally for the city council race shows Jim Roha in the lead with an unofficial total of 1,336 votes and Gretchen Myers not far behind with 1,313. She was followed closely by Nancy Mangilo Bittner with 1,310. Democratic candidate Jack Harkless trailed with 1,181
