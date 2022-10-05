The frantic barking of the dogs drew us deeper into the hollow. We had made a pact at the start of this hunt to take it easy and not go too fast, especially uphill.
After hearing the intensity of the two squirrel dogs barking that all went out the window. For all the world it sounded like they were saying, “Where are you?” “Get here quick!” “We have one treed!” I glanced over at my buddy, Chris, who was breaking brush a few yards to my right, if anything he was even more intent on getting to the dogs than me. The ancient pull of hunters to the dogs drew us onward, heedless of the rocks, brambles and angle of the hill.
“You hunt squirrels with a dog?” “Why do you need a dog to hunt squirrels?” “How does that work exactly?” I have been asked these questions and much more by skeptics, scoffers and some who are simply curious. I always tell them if you have never hunted squirrels with a dog, you don’t know what you are missing.
• The essence of the hunt. Like any hunting dog, a squirrel dog’s main job is to find game for you. Basically, the hunter takes a walk in the woods and follows the dog as he runs ahead and sweeps the area to locate squirrels. Different dogs do this in different ways. Some dogs are powerhouses and run full blast until they hit the scent of a squirrel. Some are more careful and check the area as they pass through, using their eyes and ears as well as their nose. When the dog hits the track of a squirrel on the forest floor, usually he will trail it to a tree. After a little checking to make sure this is the tree the squirrel is in, the dog will settle on it and bark to alert the hunter that he has found the game.
Now some people think that this is easy and tell you that their poodle or Scottish terrier chases squirrels in the park every day. It’s true almost any dog will sight-chase squirrels but think about the squirrels you have watched on a lazy afternoon on your deer stand. A squirrel runs or hops along the ground, runs the length of a fallen log, bounces 3 feet up on the side of tree, jumps down again and scrambles off in another direction. The squirrel dog may come along 15 minutes to an hour later and must unravel this trail. The experienced dog will carefully follow this maze, determine what tree the squirrel finally climbs, and stays in, then start to bark “treed.” The good dog stays at that tree and will not be distracted away from it until his hunter gets there or the world ends, whichever comes first.
When the hunter or hunters arrive at the tree, the task starts of finding the squirrel in the treetop. Large towering oaks will have dozens of places for a squirrel to hide and it may take several minutes of intense looking to find the squirrel. (Good binoculars really help.) Often an ear or tuft of hair is all you will see at first; it takes a lot of experience to become a good squirrel spotter. If more than one hunter is present, the best method is to surround the tree and get as many eyes on it as you can. Often the squirrel will move around a limb if one of the hunters moves on the ground, and he will be seen by another hunter. When the squirrel is spotted, and the shot is taken, most squirrel dogs grab the squirrel on the ground (that is their reward). Many squirrel dog men allow the dog a quick taste and then the dog must release the squirrel (no running off with the squirrel or playing tug of war) and then the dog is told, “OK, go find another one.”
• Cur or fiest? If you decide to take the plunge and join the wonderful world of squirrel doggin’ your first question may be what breed of dog do I look for? There is no doubt that dogs from many different breeds have made good squirrel dogs, but for the most part and to help you get started right you will want to look at the two most popular breeds for squirrel dogs, the cur and the fiest.
The term “cur” should not be mistaken here as a derogatory name for a dog, cur dogs have been bred for hunting since the colonial times in America. The modern cur, most often known as the mountain cur, was refined starting sometime in the 1940s and has developed into the cur dog that we have today. Curs in general are larger than fiests and will usually range out farther in search of game. Good cur dogs will use their eyes, ears and nose in search of squirrels and in general may be known for having “more nose” than most fiest dogs. (Keep in mind that some fiest fans will disagree strongly with this, there is a lot of good-natured rivalry among some squirrel dog aficionados, just like Ford vs. Chevy or Glock vs. 1911 pistols.)
Curs are often known to be highly intelligent, loyal, and may even be more sensitive than other dogs. A cur dog may take a little time but once he bonds with you, that is it, he is your dog. All dogs are individuals and even dogs in the same litter will vary in traits, but in general if you think you may not want a squirrel dog to range out too far in the woods, the fiest may be a better fit for you than a cur. The original mountain cur, the Kemmer cur, Stephens cur, and treeing Tennessee brindle are all different types of the cur dog.
Fiests are usually smaller than curs and may be a little more “fiesty” than a cur which is probably a result of some of their Terrier ancestry. Like the curs, fiests make great “buddy” dogs and if you are able, take them with you everywhere you can, especially when they are young. This is a great way to bond with any dog and will translate to your working together in the woods and making them a squirrel dog. The Mullens fiest, Barger fiest, mountain fiest, and American treeing fiest are all breeds you may see in the fiest category.
Most fiests and curs make great family dogs, are good with kids, and will be a loyal companion as long as they live. The only drawback is, like all dogs they don’t live long enough.
If you are not familiar with the squirrel dog world and don’t know anyone with dogs, the best route is to do your homework and look up a reliable breeder and have some conversations with them before jumping in and getting a puppy. If possible, go see the parents in the woods, this is the best way to predict what the puppies might do.
Larry Case is a retired captain with West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and a lifelong outdoorsman. Larry writes for several newspapers and magazines. His website is www.gunsandcornbread.com and you can reach him at larryocase3@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.