The Spartansburg Community Fair officially opens Monday, though the crowning of the Fair Queen and a vesper service take place on the fair stage Sunday.
Cow Patty Bingo, however, won’t hit the arena until Sept. 9 — a long wait for those hoping to score a winning arrangement of manure.
Luckily, fans of the fair-season favorite won’t have to hold their excitement in all week: The schedule provides plenty of entertainment opportunities before the patties begin to plop, from rodeo riders on Monday and micro wrestling on Tuesday, to a variety of truck and tractor pulls Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and the 11 a.m. parade on Sept. 9.
All the fun at the fair is expected to draw about 20,000 visitors over the course of the week, according to fair Secretary Connie Sitterley.
The population of the tiny town hosting the fair is 274, according to the most recent estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
“The population of Spartansburg is going to increase a little bit,” Sitterley joked in an interview Thursday.
Given the influx, it makes sense that one of the best beloved highlights of the fair doesn’t involve bull riding, body slamming or even bovine bingo.
“The big draw for a lot of people is coming back and seeing people they haven’t seen since last year,” Sitterley said, citing visitors from as far as the West Coast who return for the occasion. “It’s a hometown fair.”
John Fink, the newest and youngest member of the board that organizes the fair, similarly cited the “home feel” of the experience as one of the highlights.
“Everyone who runs the fair is someone local,” Fink said.
It’s not just a hometown fair, however, and as a smaller event near the end of fair season, the Spartansburg fair has set trends in recent years.
“Everybody likes to copy Spartansburg,” Sitterley said, citing the rodeo event hosted by the fair several years ago that has since been adopted by other fairs in the region, including the Crawford County Fair.
New this year is the micro wrestling event that Sitterley believed was a first for the region.
Jack Darrell, owner of Micro Wrestling Federation, was ready with an explanation for those unfamiliar with the spectacle.
“It’s a full-scale WWE-type event with the entire cast under 5 feet tall,” Darrell said, “and it’s nonstop action from beginning to end.”
Darrell said the company’s two groups of wrestlers are scheduled to perform 550 shows this year around the country and at the company headquarters in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, near Dollywood. The company employs 21 people under 5 feet tall, not all of them performers, he added.
A community fair that comes toward the end of the annual fair schedule, Spartansburg faces some challenges. The fair’s carnival rides won’t arrive until Wednesday this year, Sitterley pointed out, after the Penn Valley Shows, the ride vendor, finishes up at the Great Stoneboro Fair on Monday.
Finding a small-scale ride company has become more challenging than ever, she said. The pandemic put some such companies out of business while some that remain have been tempted to markets further south where the carnival season is longer.
Having grown up attending the Crawford County Fair, Sitterley acknowledged some differences between big fairs and community fairs, but suggested bigger does not necessarily mean better.
“We don’t have big name acts because we’re a community fair— we don’t have the funding for that,” Sitterley said. “We have some very good music and other entertainment that visitors would enjoy.”
There’s an appeal to the scale of action at a community fair. Visitors can still enjoy “pretty much any kind of food they want,” can feel the roar of trucks and tractors as they strain to pull massive amounts, can revel in the destructive gluttony of the demolition derby, or thrill at the acrobatics and impacts of micro wrestling, but they can also appreciate the smaller scale and more manageable distractions of the unfamiliar juxtaposed with the familiar.
“We have people who walk clockwise around our midway,” Sitterley said, “and then after three or four trips around the midway clockwise, they turn around and go counterclockwise and see who they haven’t seen.”
