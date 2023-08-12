A whole lot of fishing was taking place Friday on Conneaut Lake.
The same can’t be said for catching, however.
As team after team made their way through the weigh-in process at the 2023 Bass Classic, the results were underwhelming. Rather than providing fodder for tales of the ones that got away, the story seemed to be more a matter of the ones that weren’t there.
The defending champs, for instance, reeled in just five fish — well short of the eight fish limit.
Chided that his team’s haul this year was “a far cry from last year,” Mark Hughes offered some insight on the difference between the two visits to the same lake.
“They didn’t bite this year,” Hughes said matter-of-factly.
The sentiment became a refrain of sorts as angler after angler referred to their six hours on the lake as “tough,” “rough” and “just one of those days.”
Any day spent fishing, according to many anglers, is a good day, however, and Friday proved a beautiful day for the United Way of Western Crawford County, the nonprofit behind the event, now in its 19th edition.
There were 26 teams competing, each made up of one pro angler and one amateur, and the catch-and-release event was expected to raise approximately $19,000 that will support the United Way and more than 20 partner agencies, according to Executive Director Marisa Lines. The tournament is presented by Channellock Inc. of Meadville and hosted by Bassmasters of Crawford County.
“It’s something different — it’s unique for our area,” Lines said regarding the event’s continuing appeal. We get pros from all over and we even have amateurs travel here to participate.”
This year’s proceeds will be added to more than $300,000 raised by the event over the past two decades.
The competition is a friendly one, according to Eric Marsh, president of Bassmasters, but it’s competitive, too. Many of the participants, both pro and amateur, come each year in what has become a tradition.
Despite the results this year, Marsh said, “Conneaut Lake is an absolutely fantastic place to bass fish.”
The appeal of the tournament, he said, is two-fold.
“It’s for a great cause,” Marsh said, “and there’s a great payout.”
And although they failed to reach the eight fish limit, reeling in just seven fish on the day, the top payout of $1,250 for the first place team went to pro Cory McClenahan and amateur Phil Passilla Jr., who combined to win for the second time in the tournament’s history.
“Those are the right size fish,” Paul Hirosky of Bassmasters, who served as announcer for the weigh-in ceremony, exclaimed as McClenahan and Passilla brought their catch bag to the scale — the 25th of 26 teams to weigh in. “When you’re catching that size, you don’t need to have eight.”
It was the first time in the tournament’s history that the winning team failed to catch the limit. Despite having only seven fish, the duo trounced the competition: McClenahan and Passilla’s total weight of 21.6 pounds was nearly 5 pounds more than second-place finishers Ryan McGonigle and Paul McNulty, who caught eight fish weighing a total of 15.68 pounds. In recent years, four or five teams heave typically finished with total weights exceeding 18 pounds.
Much of the credit for McClenahan and Passilla’s victory went to their lunker — a 5-pound largemouth bass that was the heaviest caught on the day.
The day did not get off to a promising start as boats departed the Iroquois Boating and Fishing Club at 7 a.m. Led by the defending champs, the teams departed one-by-one for their favorite spots or — for those near the end of the line of departures — whatever fishing holes remained. The team lost three good fish almost as soon as they started, according to McClenahan, and it seemed like a sign of things to come.
Before long, the tide started to turn, at least metaphorically speaking.
“We just kept jumping from spot to spot,” McClenahan explained, “and as soon as you thought you were fishing too slow — just fish slower.”
The team found success with a dropshot technique at a depth of about 22 feet, McClenahan said. Dropshotting refers to the use of a sinker to take the angler’s line to the bottom with a plastic bait attached about 12 to 18 inches above.
Amateur Passilla, who caught three of the team’s fish, said he found success by doing what McClenahan told him to do.
“He kept reminding me — as soon as you think you’re fishing slow enough, fish slower,” Pasilla said. “He wanted me to count the rocks as my dropshot was skipping across them.”
By making himself count as his lure bounced over the bottom of the lake, Passilla theorized, he could more effectively attract the bass they were looking for. Whether that’s what proved decisive or not, it was the only secret the team was willing to divulge.
The event’s pros proved more chatty with a group of Girl Scouts from troops 53304 and 10168 of Meadville. About 10 members, ranging from kindergarteners to fourth graders, received lessons in fishing safety, the different types of lures and how to cast a rod. The scouts take an annual fishing trip to Woodcock Lake leader Amanda Chapel said.
“They’re really enjoying it,” Chapel said as the scouts finished their day by watching the weigh-in.
They even had some success with their hands-on casting lessons despite the lack of bites reported by the teams in the tournament.
“One girl,” Chapel joked, “caught a tree.”
