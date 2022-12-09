In 2021, Meadville hired its first female city manager. At the beginning of this year, the first woman to be elected the city’s mayor was sworn into office.
Now, another first can be added to the recent list of symbolic strides forward with regard to gender: Meadville has its first female police officer.
Emily Baum of Conneaut Lake was sworn in Wednesday during Meadville City Council’s meeting. A graduate of the Mercyhurst University Municipal Police Training Academy in Erie, the 25-year-old Baum has served as a part-time officer with Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department since March 2021 and has worked as a part-time dispatcher with Crawford County 911 for the past five years.
In addition to being the first woman hired as an officer with Meadville Police Department, Chief Michael Tautin said Baum was the first he knew of to qualify for the department’s list of civil service candidates.
Moments before Baum took the oath of office administered by Mayor Jaime Kinder, her parents and brother waited in anticipation inside the City Council conference room located one floor above the department Baum now calls home. Saying they were proud of their daughter, Edith and Eric Baum expressed confidence in her readiness for the position.
“I taught her to be tough,” Edith said. “She was always a good kid.”
“We knew she was tough,” Eric added, “when she dove in that water to that guy that was upside down in that truck.”
Baum’s father, himself a veteran of nearly half a century with Conneaut Lake Volunteer Fire Department, was referring to an incident that took place in August 2021.
Arriving at a water-filled concrete canal off Aldina Drive in Sadsbury Township, Baum encountered a truck on its roof and submerged in the canal with two people attempting to extricate the driver. Jumping into the nearly neck-deep water, Baum helped gain entry to the vehicle and remove the driver, then assisted with CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived.
Baum later received a commendation for her actions from the Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department, Chief Todd Pfeifer recalled.
“She did a very nice job here and it was nice having an officer that grew up here and she was well liked by anyone that came into contact with her,” Pfeifer said in an email. “We were sorry to see her go but completely understand her wishes to work for the MCPD and expand her career in a larger department with better benefits and salary.”
Baum is the second officer hired by the city of Meadville since council in October approved a new contract with the union that represents the department’s officers. The contract, designed to address what City Manager Maryann Mennano called the “crisis level” staffing concerns in the department, restored traditional pensions and included a raise of 6.8 percent for beginning patrol officers next year. Under the new agreement, a beginning patrol officer will make $52,000 next year — 6.8 percent more than the current salary of $48,702.
Tautin pointed to the pension in particular as a factor in the recent hirings of Baum and Officer Timothy Fuller. The 2015 change to a 401(k)-style retirement plan put the city at a significant disadvantage in competing for a small pool of job candidates against numerous other departments in the region that continued to offer traditional pensions, according to Tautin.
By the first half of 2021, when six officers left the force through retirement and resignation, the pension issue had resulted in what Tautin called a “revolving door” through which officers hired after the switch entered only to exit a few years later after gaining experience and job offers from departments with better benefits.
The department remains two officers short of a full complement, Tautin said in an interview Monday, but the situation is much improved from mid-2021.
Like Tautin, Marcia Metcalfe pointed to the pension change as a factor in the city’s hiring of Baum, calling the police labor situation in northwestern Pennsylvania a “seller’s market.” Metcalfe is a member of the Political Action Committee of the Meadville chapter of the NAACP and one of several members who have met regularly with Tautin and other city officials in recent years to push for diversification of the police department.
“We’re very happy this is happening and very appreciative of the work the police chief and the city manager have done to make this happen,” Metcalfe said of Baum’s hiring. “I think it’s a great thing to begin to diversify the police force, and I think that the city is committed to this.”
Tautin described increased staff diversity as an added benefit to hiring Baum. The department’s newest member came highly recommended, he said, and was already a familiar figure since Meadville officers had worked with her through Baum’s involvement with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office Drug Task Force for the northwest region.
“First of all, I wanted a good officer regardless of anything else, and I’m confident that I have one in her,” Tautin said. “The fact that she is a female helps to diversify the department a little bit. We should look a lot like our community we serve. This will help in that respect, but the biggest thing to me is that I wanted a good officer.”
For Baum, the move to Meadville Police Department had less to do with improved benefits or breaking barriers than with finding a challenging job that was close to home and where she felt she could fit in — a place she could even see herself finishing her career.
But before anything like that happens, Baum said, she needs to complete her departmental training and prove her readiness.
“I have to build that rapport with the public and with my fellow officers,” she said in an interview Monday. It was a sentiment Baum reiterated after the swearing in Wednesday when Kinder said she would likely continue to reiterate how she was to see Baum added to the department.
“By all means,” Baum said. “I’ve just got to do my job.”
Regarding that job, Baum said she was looking forward to something a bit less ambitious in scope than helping the city take another step forward toward equality of opportunities.
It’s the same goal that all trainees in her position share, according to Tautin.
As Baum explained with a laugh, the main thing she is looking forward to at this point is “getting off the desk.”
And as Tautin told City Council on Wednesday, she’ll have her chance soon enough.
“She’ll start on patrol Sunday night,” he said.
