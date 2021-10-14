Crawford County still needs about a half-dozen poll workers for precincts either in Titusville or Meadville.
Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soffs said a number of people have stepped forward since an appeal for poll workers for the Nov. 2 election was made earlier this month.
The county had 35 to 40 positions needed to be filled at more than a dozen precincts.
"We appreciate those who have answered our call for poll workers," said Soff, who chairs the county's Board of Elections.
However, about a half-dozen openings remain unfilled, spread out at precincts in Meadville and Titusville.
Those interested are asked to contact the Crawford County Election and Voter Services Office at (814) 333-7307.
Crawford needs more than 300 election workers each primary and general election to cover the county’s 68 voting precincts.