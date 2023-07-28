CONNEAUTVILLE — The weekly oyster dinners are gone, but the day-to-day business of community cooperation to ensure the safety of life in Conneautville remains a constant for Fellows’ Club Volunteer Fire Department.
The department with the offbeat name marks its first century of service this weekend with a parade on Saturday and an open house on Saturday and Sunday. More than 60 units are expected for the parade, and a dinner for current and past department members and their families is expected to host about 130 people later that day, some coming from as far away as South Carolina, Wyoming and California.
“You meet all kinds of people — they’re constantly changing. I always enjoyed everybody that I worked with at the Fellows’ Club,” Jerry Carless said in an interview Thursday. “All different types of people, all different types of personalities, but we all worked together on the fire ground, you know what I’m saying? You’ve got to work together.”
The 80-year-old Carless, who decided to take a break from running ambulance calls earlier this year, has been one constant for the ever-evolving department. He and a friend first began hanging around the fire house, where Carless’ father was chief, when he was about 12. Time spent cleaning and waxing the the vehicles led to official positions as junior firefighters a couple of years later.
Both became senior members when they turned 18 and Carless, with some time off when he was in the military, has remained there ever since. He was an emergency medical technician in 1976 when Fellows’ Club began offering basic life support service, using an ambulance owned by Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
About 20 years later, he was chief of the emergency medical service when Fellows’ Club purchased the ambulance. Ultimately, he spent about 20 years as chief, another seven as assistant chief, in addition to many years as treasurer. Today he remains a board member — and that’s not all.
“I’m still an emergency medical technician, I’m just not running at this time,” he said, citing his age with a gravelly laugh. “I ran hard for all them years.”
Carless’ main concern as he looked ahead to the department’s second century is the same concern facing virtually every volunteer department in the state: finding more people like him who are willing to spend part of their free time serving their community.
“We’re working on it,” he said. “It’s really tough. Nobody wants to volunteer anymore.”
Chief David Longo has been with Fellows’ Club for 22 years, about 16 of them as chief of the fire department. Finding new members is “getting tougher and tougher,” he said, but the department is doing better than it was about eight years ago when membership had declined sharply.
“For the time being, I think we’re doing pretty good compared to what other departments are doing,” Longo said.
Ed Mattera joined in 2015 at a time when the department’s ambulance was “barely running,” he said.
Becoming first an emergency medical responder and then an EMT, Mattera is now assistant chief for EMS and a member of the department’s board. A post to the department’s Facebook page last week commended him for his 100th call of the year — a call that came at 12:50 a.m. and that involved transporting a patient to Erie.
“We were close to losing it,” Mattera said of the EMS service during a phone interview Wednesday that he gave while he was returning from another call to Erie. He had been on a call late the previous night and was soon to return to Fellows’ Club for another volunteer shift.
“It does make for some long days,” Mattera said. “That’s how it is, but I like to help my community and I did not want to see us lose our ambulance service.”
Along with adding members over the past few years, a key to the department’s survival has been working closely with nearby departments, particularly Springboro Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service. The two departments, located about 3 miles apart, purchased a new ambulance earlier this year. They also alternate 12-hour shifts on weekdays and rotate weekend coverage between the two departments, according to Mattera.
In a small town with a long tradition of departmental service, it’s not unusual to find multiple generations of the same family volunteering. Like Carless, Assistant Fire Chief Allen Clark followed his father in serving with the department, joining as a junior firefighter in 1988. Clark said several families that have had three or four generations of members and one with five generations who served will be recognized at the Saturday dinner.
Today, he said, the department has about 20 active members. Like any department, it could use more, and virtually anyone can help.
“It’s not necessarily about going in a burning building,” Clark said. “There are multiple things that can be done.”
But with a new ambulance and a relatively new engine — plus a 30-year-old tanker — Clark was optimistic about the beginning of century No. 2.
Visitors to the parade and the open house will have a chance to see relics of the department’s origins, according to Clark, including the 1882 Remington horse-drawn engine that served the borough for about 40 years.
In 1915, as the engine neared the end of its useful life, young business leaders in Conneautville formed a social club they called the Fellows’ Club, gathering to play cards and holding oyster dinners each week. World War I soon brought an end to those gatherings, but the club was relaunched in 1922. The following year, Borough Council members approached the club about creating a fire department.
A resulting charter describes the club’s mission in terms similar to the YMCA — but with the secondary mission of fighting fires. Over the next few decades, as the club sponsored various athletic teams, acquired and rented properties and staged events, the firefighting duties gradually took center stage.
“The dedication and commitment of hundreds of men and women” have been consistent over the past century, Clark wrote in his history of the department.
“The station, engines, and equipment have changed,” he added, “but the members of the Fellows’ Club Fire Department continue its original mission to serve and protect now and into the future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.