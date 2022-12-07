Rich Crilley.disc golf.jpeg

A photo from Rich Crilley that shows a “disc golf” basket. There is a local disc golf course at the Woodcock Dam area.

The Crawford County Conservation District is holding its end-of-the-year outdoor photo contest now through Jan. 4.

Individuals can email an outdoors photo to ee@crawfordconservation.org to enter.

Those entering the contest should include a sentence or two describing the outdoor adventure.

Prize winners will be selected in a random drawing Jan. 5.

Please include the following in your e-mail: name, phone, address (to mail the prize).

Organizers said, by submitting a photo, individuals are giving the Conservation District permission to post it on its Facebook Page.

 

