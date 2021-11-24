Crawford County added 94 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.
There have been a total of 12,949 cases during the pandemic.
State officials said there were 47 people hospitalized with the virus in the county on Wednesday, a decrease of one. There were 13 individuals in an intensive care unit, an increase of five, and 15 ventilators in use, an increase of 10. There was one adult ICU bed available, a change from none previously listed.
Allegheny College's COVID dashboard lists seven active student cases and four active cases among employees.
Regionally, Erie County added 225 cases Wednesday (34,725 overall during the pandemic), Mercer County added 72 cases (15,474 overall), Venango County added 42 (7,772 overall) and Warren County added 25 (4,961 overall).
The number of Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated is 6.58 million, including 36,610 in Crawford County. A total of 11,108 people have had an additional dose of vaccine since Aug. 13.