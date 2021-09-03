HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — The 9/11 Walk of Hope that had been scheduled to take place at Saegertown Junior-Senior High today was canceled Thursday.
The event would have featured Robert Gray, who was a captain with the Arlington County Fire Department at the time of the attack on the Pentagon in 2001. Students from all three high schools in PENNCREST School District were set to hear Gray speak and participate in the Walk for Hope to commemorate the 20th anniversary. The event was also a fundraiser for the Quell Foundation and Voices of September 11th, organizations that support first responders and their families.
The cancellation came due to an unforeseen COVID-related issue with the Gray family, according to Saegertown Principal Tom Baker.
Gray had been set to spend Thursday and today at Saegertown. Twenty years ago, he helped lead efforts in the days immediately after the attack to prevent the damaged sections of the structure from collapsing. In the years since, Gray has worked to promote behavioral health and trauma recovery, particularly for first responders and members of the military. The gear he wore in the days following the attack on the Pentagon is on display at the 9/11 Memorial Museum at the site of the World Trade Center in New York.
“They need to know how important it is to receive an education on this,” Gray said in an interview with the Tribune on Tuesday. “Our ability to navigate through that and work together to make it through this as a country was just amazing.”
A Saegertown official said the school hopes to host Gray at a future 9/11-related event.