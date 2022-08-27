When the World Trade Center’s eternally sturdy towers shockingly crumbled on Sept. 11, 2001, followed by a strike against the Pentagon and the heroic self-downing of another airliner by the passengers themselves, Americans quickly surmised that our nation was under attack.
Soon after that dreadful day, we learned that the perpetrators were Middle Eastern Muslims.
Then-President George W. Bush carefully condemned those who carried out, planned, assisted and supported this attack. He faulted not Islam nor Muslims, but extremists using religion to commit and justify violence. In spite of careless and concealing words recently uttered by a different ex-president, we know almost all of those 19 terrorists were citizens of Saudi Arabia.
For years following that terrible time, students and church people had a hunger to learn about Islam and its adherents. My doctorate in Islamic studies brought me many invitations both to teach at Allegheny College (my alma mater) and to speak in churches throughout western Pennsylvania (my homeland). Folks were eager to know what it was in Islam that allowed for violence while self-promoting as a “religion of peace.”
My efforts to give an insider’s look at this faith (as an outsider) were not universally welcome — my approach was criticized by fellow Christians for prettying up a “tool of Satan” and, in language echoing Rush Limbaugh’s Islamophobic best, I was called an “apologist for Islam” — that is, one trying to justify its every offensive or ignoble feature. Far from it!
In fact, when our society cried out, “Where are the Muslim voices that condemn 9/11?” I turned to good friends in that faith. They and many others blasted in no uncertain terms the acts of Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida as unIslamic; American antenna — personal (our attentiveness) and societal (our media) — were turned elsewhere.
In 1996, capping a course comparing Christianity and Islam, I took a group of local churchpeople to a beautiful mosque in Parma, Ohio. Our eye-opening experience was educational and entertaining! Listening to the playful banter between our hosts moved one of our ladies to exclaim afterward, “That was amazing! They even have a sense of humor!” I almost replied, “Well, after all, they are human beings!”
Would you like to see 9/11 through a Muslim’s eyes, to hear how they feel about “the hijacking” of their faith, to know why a Muslim would attack Salman Rushdie in our backyard (Chautauqua), to learn why one type of Muslim (Sunni) feels the need to murder another type of Muslim (Shi‘ite) in Albuquerque?
Jesus said, “The time is coming and now is when those who worship God will worship in spirit and in truth” (John 4:23). Do you believe all truth comes from God?
Come to Emmanuel Church, 30 Park Ave., at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11 to hear, in observances commemorating the events of 9/11, my friend Hajj Haider Aluwon — born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan, and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
It’s time to know the truth. It’s time to be set free.
Tim Solomon is the pastor of Meadville’s Emmanuel Church (UCC) and the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer.
