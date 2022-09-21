Like a Formula One driver and his trusted mechanic peering at the engine of the fastest car in motor sports, Alec Chien and Amy Marshall were at the keyboard of a 125-year-old Steinway grand piano inside First Presbyterian Church of Meadville a few days ago.
Marshall had the keyboard extended from the piano and the “action” — the moving parts that transform the press of a key into the sound produced by the piano — exposed to view. After about 200 hours spent restoring the engine that drives this machine, everything was purring like a kitten, tinkling like champagne flutes and thundering like — well, like thunder.
Almost everything.
Marshall, a registered piano technician based in Wexford, was in Meadville to take a look at and give a listen to the middle C key on the 7-foot piano constructed in New York just before the turn of the 20th century — at a time when Steinway and other piano makers were still using real ivory to top the keys on pianos like this. A backpack of tools beside her, Marshall has already adjusted the wire connected to the key, which was slightly out of place, and has turned her attention to the repetition spring, part of the mechanism that allows notes to be quickly repeated.
Standing behind her, Chien explained the problem.
“Before this, if I was assertive,” he said, “it would not play.”
To demonstrate, he strikes the key with the assertion of a performer who has played in Carnegie Hall and with symphonies around the world.
Nothing happens.
He was starting to, it seemed, but then a quick depression of the middle C again results in nothing.
With a 125-year-old piano, perhaps the occasional dead key is to be expected. But with the newly restored piano about to make its public debut when Chien uses it in a free concert at the church on Friday — and with Marshall planning to be in the audience — something had to be done.
The 7 p.m. concert will feature a variety of shorter works by several 19th-century Romantic composers plus Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky’s well-known suite “Pictures at an Exhibition,” a musical expression of the reactions and thoughts inspired as a visitor views a series of paintings.
The concert also will feature multiple instances of middle C.
As Marshall again made the slightest of adjustments to the mechanism connecting the key to the hammer and wire inside the piano, she explained her goal in the restoration project generally and this final tweak.
“What the concert artist wants is for this machine to be invisible, so it’s just his mind and the sound that comes out,” she said as Chien, now seated at the keyboard, rolled through several brief courses that kept returning him to the problem key. The enemy of that goal is “the invasive thought” — a performer worrying about, for instance, whether a particular key will respond properly.
Turning to Chien, she asked a question he hadn’t heard before from piano technicians: “Do you trust it?”
“I think if I snap it fast, it won’t respond,” he said. “If I play it slow, it’s working, but I don’t want to snap it.”
Marshall tweaked the mechanism again, and Chien pounded out a rat-a-tat-tat of explosive hemisemidemiquavers — sixty-fourth notes. Working back and forth in a process of piano regulation, the technician and the pianist eventually bring the middle C into a proper mode of response.
“It’s now concert ready,” Chien says of the end result.
“Alright, I’m satisfied,” Marshall agreed. “Most importantly, Alec can trust it.”
The piano has come a long way from where it was just a short time ago, when more than just a balky middle C afflicted it. While it had been reconditioned a few decades ago, the intricate parts that make up the action were all original and in need of replacement. Meadville-based technician Dan Hallett had kept the instrument in tune for the past few years, and church music director Kevin Dill had managed to coax music out of it, but it was far from what Chien would deem concert ready.
“I’m not going to say it was in horrible shape before, but for it to be a high-performance instrument, it definitely needed some serious attention,” Hallett said in a phone interview this week.
The parts, which dated to 1897, were simply worn out.
“It had no dip, no repetition, no dynamics,” Marshall explained under the soaring ceiling of the First Presbyterian sanctuary. “Each key was an on-off switch. If you tried to play soft, nothing came out. So there were tone production and artistic problems.”
Even so, the piano was well worth saving. Replacing it with a new Steinway Model B would cost about $130,000 and despite the 1897 model’s age and wear, it’s likely worth about $80,000, according to Marshall. and with the restoration, it sounds as good as new — in some respects, even better, given the “seasoning” of the sound board that amplifies the tones produced by the strings.
The church acquired the piano in 1969, according to Dill.
“We are delighted that an artist of Alec’s caliber will be the one to unveil this newly-refurbished piano to the community,” Dill said. “It is a fine instrument of great historic value, and with this recent restoration we expect it will still be playing decades from now.”
Helping to ensure that it lasts is a humidity control system that Marshall installed during the restoration process.
With the restoration complete, the middle C key back in the swing of things, and the micro-climate within the piano constantly regulated for optimum humidity, all that remained was for Hallett to tune the piano Thursday. Like Marshall, he planned to attend the Friday performance to hear Chien put the reborn piano through its paces.
It was a thought that Chien found comforting.
“At the concert,” he joked, “because there will be two tuners here, if something happens, I can just call them at intermission.”
YOU CAN GO
A free solo recital by renowned pianist and Meadville resident Alec Chien will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Meadville, 890 Liberty St. The recital celebrates the recent restoration of the church’s 125-year-old Steinway grand piano. Chien, a retired Allegheny College music professor, will perform “Pictures at an Exhibition” by Modest Mussorgsky and shorter works by Chopin, Schumann, Strauss and Wagner. The performance also can be viewed live at meadvillefpc.org.
