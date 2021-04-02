Starting Saturday, making local phone calls will require the 814 area code plus the seven-digit number.
According to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC), anyone who uses only seven digits for a local call will hear a recorded message prompting the person to hang up and redial using the full 10-digit number.
Current telephone numbers, including area code, will not change, but the area code plus telephone number will be needed for all local calls.
The 814 area code switch to mandatory 10-digit dialing is the next major step toward the arrival of a new "overlay" area code – 582 – which will eventually serve side-by-side with the current 814 area code.
The 814 area code, established in 1947, serves cities such as Meadville, Erie, Altoona, Johnstown and State College. Geographically, the 814 area code is the largest in Pennsylvania, according to the PUC. It's also the only one that hasn’t already received an additional area code overlay to replenish its dwindling supply of phone numbers.
The 582 area code will be assigned to new telephone numbers once the available supply of numbers in the current 814 area code is exhausted, according to the PUC.
Using an overlay area code preserves existing phone numbers for residents and businesses in the region. It also ensures a supply of new numbers after 814 number combinations are no longer available.
The PUC reminds the public and businesses to check devices that store telephone numbers — including cellphones and other devices with "speed dial" functions — to be certain they now include the area code.
Also, devices that are programmed to make phone calls automatically — medical alert systems, alarms and other automated systems — should be checked to make sure they include the 814 area code.
